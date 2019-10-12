Sports briefs: Camp Verde girls soccer upsets No. 3 Blue Ridge

Camp Verde High girls soccer moved closer to a postseason berth with a big win Thursday night.

The No. 7 Cowboys (4-4-1, 2-2 Central) beat then No. 3 Lakeside Blue Ridge 1-0 on senior night. Camp Verde has won three in a row.

Senior defender/midfielder Alondra Fowler scored the game winner off of a free kick.

The state tournament is four teams and the play-in tournament is the sides ranked No. 3 to No. 6.

Camp Verde’s next game is at No. 2 Chino Valley on Oct. 19. The Cougars beat the Cowboys 4-0 in Camp Verde in September.

CV boys soccer continues roll

Camp Verde High boys soccer handled Payson on Thursday night on the road to win their seventh out of their last eight.

The No. 4 Cowboys (7-2, 4-0 Central) breezed by No. 16 Payson 4-1 to win their second in a row.

The win sets up a top four match up with rival and No. 2 Chino Valley on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Both sides are 4-0 in Central Region play.

Cowboys volleyball drops second straight

Camp Verde High volleyball had a tough week, losing a pair and only winning one set.

On Monday the No. 31 Cowboys lost 3-0 at No. 4 Sedona Red Rock. Then on the second leg of their road swing, the Cowboys fell 3-1 at No. 22 Glendale Prep.

Up next for the Cowboys is No. 17 Valley Lutheran at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.

No. 3 Flagstaff sweeps Mingus volleyball

No. 22 Mingus Union volleyball fell 3-0 at Flagstaff on Monday to lose their second straight.

The Eagles won 25-14, 25-18, 25-17.

The state tournament is a 16-team affair, with the teams ranked No. 9 to No. 24 facing off in the play-in match. However region champions are guaranteed at least at a play-in spot so the Marauders can’t afford to slip that far past 22nd.

Mingus Union’s next match is Tuesday at No. 5 Bradshaw Mountain. Their next home match is Thursday at 6 p.m. against No. 38 Mohave.

Mingus boys golf tallies top finishes

On Thursday Mingus Union boys golf hosted Mesa Westwood and racked up some top finishes.

The Marauders had three top four finishers. Westwood’s Jaeger Brodersen finished first, while Mingus Union’s Treyson Peters tied for second and Marauders Noah Daher and Carter Welly tied for fourth.

On Wednesday against Prescott and Mohave at Antelope Hills Golf Course, the Marauders had two top five finishers. Chance Hill from Prescott won and Daher tied for second and Peters took fifth.

Finally, on Tuesday, the Marauders traveled to Page to face the Sand Devils and Flagstaff. Tor Jacobson of FHS finished first, while Peters tied for fourth and Daher took ninth.