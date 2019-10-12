OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 12
Obituary: Terry Les Mulford 1961- 2019

Terry Les Mulford

Terry Les Mulford

Originally Published: October 12, 2019 1:58 p.m.

Terry Les Mulford, 58, passed away in Tucson, Arizona, on October 1, 2019.

He was born on June 16, 1961, in Cottonwood, Arizona to Dewey Mulford and Mary Messecar Mulford. Terry attended Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary school and graduated from Mingus Union High School.

After working in the construction trade and as a hotel clerk in the Verde Valley he relocated to Tucson, Arizona.

Terry loved the ocean, was a Dallas Cowboy football fan and a great supporter of the University of Arizona Wildcats sports program. He always had time for his friends and kinfolks with any support they might need.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Dewey Mulford.

He is survived by sisters Cathy France (Glenn) of Prescott, and Erie F. Randall (Vincent) of Clarkdale, Arizona; nieces Serena France Massucco of California, Cheyenne M. Randall of Clarkdale, and Sha-Nea Randall White (Brett) of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Memorial services were held on October 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at The Bethany Baptist Church on the Yavapai-Apache Nation reservation in Clarkdale, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

