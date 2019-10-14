Cottonwood’s Jordan Bramblett runs 2:21 marathon in Chicago

CHICAGO – In the past two weeks, being a marathon runner has become rather fashionable.

Forget the 100-meter dash, right now there’s more attention being focused on the marathon than any other discipline in the running world.

Two weeks ago in Berlin, Ethiopia legend Kenenisa Bekele ran the second fastest 26.2-miler in history, missing the world record by just two seconds.

Sunday in Chicago, Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei eclipsed Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old world record for women in the marathon with a scintillating 2:14:04 performance. In the same race, four men ran faster than 2-hours, 6-minutes with less than 1 second separating them at the finish.

On the same weekend, Kenyan Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge became the first man in history to run the 26.2-mile marathon distance in less than two hours in a staged event that does not meet the criteria for world-record recognition, even though his 1:59:40 clocking is the fastest in history.

And, finally, 22-year-old Jordan Bramblett from Cottonwood legitimized his NAIA national marathon championship from May by completing the Chicago Marathon in 2-hours, 21 minutes and 40 seconds.

For Bramblett, a 2015 Mingus Union graduate, his Chicago Marathon effort was a personal record by more than 12 minutes.

Breaking it down, Bramblett averaged 5-minutes and 25-seconds per mile for 26 miles.

He covered his first 5 kilometers in 15:35. He went through his first 10K 31:30, just 44 seconds off his all-time best for 10,000 meters.

Likewise, he covered the half-way distance Sunday in 67:30, which is 47 seconds shy of his all-time best for a half marathon.

At which point, “I came out of my haze and realized I was flying,” said Bramblett.

Bramblett said he purposely intended to go out fast Sunday, but in this case it might have been just a tad over-ambitious.

“At around 30 kilometers the legs kind of gave out and I was running on nothing but fumes and whatever else I had,” said Bramblett. “The last few miles I was only averaging 5:38 miles.”

Still, he counts the race a huge step forward in his running career. He improved his own personal best by 12 minutes and was only two minutes shy of meeting the time standard needed to participate in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials marathon.

The latter is a goal he still intends to achieve.

But, it won’t come by running a full marathon.

“To properly prepare, you need between 88 and 100 days of training. With the amount of time I will need to recover from this race and then start the process all over, I don’t see it happening,” said Bramblett, who now lives, works and trains in Prescott.

What is doable, though, he said, is taking a shot at the half-marathon time standard that will punch his ticket to the Olympic Trials marathon race. He is now targeting half-marathon races in early spring in either Scottsdale or San Diego with hopes of hitting the trials standard of 64 minutes. He is also targeting a return to the track this spring at both 5K and 10K.

Bramblett’s preparation for Sunday’s Chicago race was meticulous, as evidence by the daily Facebook video blog he posted with a recap of each day’s workouts.

In the approximate 100-day lead-up to Sunday’s race in Chicago, Bramblett averaged 97 miles per week with a high of 124 miles and a low of 54 in the final tapering phase of his preparation.

“I would say that 70 percent of the time, I followed the workouts that we had planned,” he said of the training program he had mapped out with the help of Embry Riddle University Coach Chris Bray. “On designated recovery days I often went with what my body was telling me as opposed to the prescribed workout.”

He’ll follow the same basic formula for future races, with one major exception.

“Four or five weeks ago I did some triples and realized that didn’t allow for enough recovery time,” said Bramblett.

That doesn’t mean he’ll shy away from three workouts a day in the future.



“Next time I’ll do it much earlier in the training cycle,” he said.