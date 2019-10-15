50th anniversary Woodstock Party this weekend at Spook Hall in Jerome

JEROME -- Nellie Bly Kaleidoscopes and Art Glass in Jerome is the biggest brick and mortar shop in the country for the number of scopes on display. From Oct.,17-20, Nellie Bly will sponsor the Kaleidoscope Weekend 2019.

In keeping with historic events, the theme for the weekend will be Woodstock commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love event. There will be plenty of workshops during the Festival with small classes ranging from four to eight hours. Master artists will be in the mile high town to participate in this yearly event.

Two special events will be featured this year. Friday, Oct. 18, Nellie Bly and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce will host the 50th Anniversary Woodstock Party at Spook Hall. Doors open at 8 p.m. with DJ Dylan taking us back to that magical summer of 1969. Dress as your best hippie self. $10 at the door and a cash bar. The event is over at 11 p.m. All are welcome.

Then on Sunday morning, the Humane Society bash at the Honeymoon Cottage will wrap up this special weekend. Save the Date for annual JHS Brunch & Auction on Sunday, Oct 20. Amazing food, famous Bloody Mary’s, live and silent auction and music by the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra.

Tickets are on sale for $20 at Nellie Bly and The Jerome Humane Society. For more information visit nellieblyscopes.com/events.html.