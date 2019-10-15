Archaeology author keynote speaker at VVAC fundraiser, dinner at Sedona Poco Diablo

The Verde Valley Archaeology Center’s annual Capital Campaign fundraising event will be held Satruday at the Sedona Poco Diablo Resort.

The featured speaker will be international best-selling author Brian Fagan of the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Fagan, a Cambridge educated archaeologist, has written more than 40 archaeology books, many of which are used as archaeology textbooks throughout the county.

This Building A Legacy benefit is to help the center raise money to build a new museum and curation facility on 15.28 acres of land on Homestead Parkway acquired in 2015 from developer Scott Simonton.

Aware of the Center’s building plans, Fagan will discuss how to make an archaeology museum relevant to today’s public, including the millennial generation.

The event starts at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m., speaker at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are available on the Center’s website, verdevalleyarchaeology.org. The benefit will include a silent auction, raffle and wine pull. The final version of the 3D video of the full campus will also be shown for the first time.

Verde Valley Archaeology Center is located at 385 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. The free admission museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information, visit verdevalleyarchaeology.org or call 928-567-0066.