OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Archaeology author keynote speaker at VVAC fundraiser, dinner at Sedona Poco Diablo

International best-selling author Brian Fagan will be the featured speaker at the Verde Valley Archaeology Center’s annual Capital Campaign fundraising event, Saturday at the Sedona Poco Diablo Resort. Photo courtesy Verde Valley Archaeology Center.

International best-selling author Brian Fagan will be the featured speaker at the Verde Valley Archaeology Center’s annual Capital Campaign fundraising event, Saturday at the Sedona Poco Diablo Resort. Photo courtesy Verde Valley Archaeology Center.

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 10:42 a.m.

The Verde Valley Archaeology Center’s annual Capital Campaign fundraising event will be held Satruday at the Sedona Poco Diablo Resort.

The featured speaker will be international best-selling author Brian Fagan of the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Fagan, a Cambridge educated archaeologist, has written more than 40 archaeology books, many of which are used as archaeology textbooks throughout the county.

This Building A Legacy benefit is to help the center raise money to build a new museum and curation facility on 15.28 acres of land on Homestead Parkway acquired in 2015 from developer Scott Simonton.

Aware of the Center’s building plans, Fagan will discuss how to make an archaeology museum relevant to today’s public, including the millennial generation.

The event starts at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m., speaker at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are available on the Center’s website, verdevalleyarchaeology.org. The benefit will include a silent auction, raffle and wine pull. The final version of the 3D video of the full campus will also be shown for the first time.

Verde Valley Archaeology Center is located at 385 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. The free admission museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information, visit verdevalleyarchaeology.org or call 928-567-0066.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sedona Bridal Fair
Poco Diablo to host Sedona Wolf Week
Jazz on the Rocks
Elton John AIDS benefit tickets on sale now
Archaeology Center to raise $250,000 for new facility

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News