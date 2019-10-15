City manager outlines how community grants awarded

COTTONWOOD — Community grants were handled much differently for Fiscal 2020 by the City of Cottonwood than in years past, according to City Manager Ron Corbin.

In addition to a handful of separately negotiated contracts, the city set aside about $100,000 for “community grants” and invited local organizations to apply.

The City Council voted to approve a committee-generated breakdown of grants to eight agencies from the $100,000 at its Sept. 17 meeting, using a scoring system to rank the applications of 13 local agencies.

Those 13 agencies asked for dollar a mounts that totaled almost $300,000, so it was almost inevitable some organizations wouldn’t receive the entire amount sought.

The Council didn’t make any changes to the grant committee’s rankings or dollar amounts, but did ask some tough questions. Corbin said the staff committee that reviewed and scored the applications included himself, Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez, Financial Services Director Kirsten Lennon, Contract and Purchasing Administrator Jeff Cook and Director of Information Tec h hnology John Carter.

Cook was the Sept. 17 presenter for the committee.

“We set up this year’s program differently than in previous years,” Corbin said. “For most of the groups, we put the amount they received last year from the community grant program (which totaled $85,000) and then added $15,000 to get to $100,000.”

There were some entities that have unique arrangements with the city. For example, a birding festival stayed in this year’s budget, as the city is a sponsor of the event. The city’s $230,000-per-year Chamber of Commerce funding is coming from bed tax revenues, as opposed to the general fund, and has a specific purpose.

The city isn’t providing any funding the Cottonwood Economic Development Council in Fiscal 2020; the CEDC was paid out of Bed Tax in the past.

The city has a separate contract with the Verde Valley Humane Society, which provides a statutorily required service, and this year’s contract includes a 6 percent increase in funding from the previous contract, Corbin said.

The Humane Society’s request in the community grant application was for spaying and neutering, which isn’t generally covered in our city contract.

The Environmental Education Center is paid through the city’s utilities department, from a specific educational account, Corbin said he believes the Northern Arizona Council of Government’s water program is not paid out of the general fund.