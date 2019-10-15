CV Town Council to consider adjustments to budget

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, Camp Verde Finance Director Mike Showers will tell council why it should approve adjustments to the town’s fiscal year 2018-19 budget.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

None of the budget items, according to Showers’ budget change/re-appropriation form, adds or subtracts any public monies.

The biggest expense is a “$225,000 lease debt for Enterprise vehicles and other equipment,” Showers said in the comments included in the agenda packet. Though the money was budgeted for in FY 2018-2019, neither the price nor the debt revenue were put in the Capital Improvements budget, Showers explained in his comments.

“Because of this, the CIP expense budget will be over extended and by State law is not supposed to be,” Showers stated. “This adjustment would move an available expense budget in the Water fund into the CIP fund to cover the budget shortage.”

Showers also explained in his comments that “these were not truly over budget expenses and do not require moving any actual monies or funding of any kind.”

“It is simply a house-keeping entry,” he stated.

A copy of the budget change/re-appropriation form is included in council’s Oct. 16 agenda packet.

Board of Adjustments and Appeals

Also Wednesday, council will consider longtime Camp Verde resident Mike Hough for the town’s Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

With 18 years of experience in Camp Verde’s municipal government, Hough has also served on council, Planning and Zoning and the Design Review board.

On his Oct. 8 application/letter of interest, Hough stated his interest in serving on the town’s appeals board is his “interest in growth of Camp Verde.”

Hough would fill a seat that has been vacant since January.

For a copy of the Oct. 16 agenda, visit campverde.az.gov. For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.

New Sergeant

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will introduce its newest sergeant to town council.

With 21 years of law enforcement experience, including 20 in Camp Verde, Jeff Patten will become the department’s fourth patrol sergeant, as he joins Tom Baizel, Brandon Collins and Steve McClure.

On patrol deputy the majority of his career, Patten has also served as a field training officer and has trained many of the department’s deputies, according to Camp Verde Commander Brian Armstrong.

According to Armstrong, Patten has “great communication skills that allow him to interact positively with the community and he is highly respected as a leader by his peers and co-workers.”

Since May, Patten has lead a patrol team as corporal and “has done very well due to his calm demeanor and extensive job knowledge.”

Patten’s first day as sergeant will be Oct. 20. Armstrong said that as sergeant, Patten will continue to supervise a patrol team.

