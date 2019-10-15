OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 15
Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD

Cody J. Delafuente

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 9:48 a.m.

COTTONWOOD -- A man whose plea bargain agreement resulted in last week’s sentence to three years probation has resigned from the Cottonwood Police Department.

Cody J. Delafuente, who was a Cottonwood detective when he was arrested off-duty on domestic assault charges in October 2018 by Clarkdale police, was sentenced last week to three years of probation by Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff. He tendered his resignation to the department Friday, Oct. 11, said Cottonwood PD spokesperson Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

Cottonwood City Attorney Steve Horton said Delafuente did not receive any type of settlement from the city. Delafuente’s resignation was his choice, said Horton.

Delafuente was ordered to pay restitution, with an amount to be determined, capped at $100,000, but will serve no jail or prison time.

Bluff did not designate Delafuente’s plea agreement to two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence as felonies, clearing the way for him to possibly continue in law enforcement. It was not known at press time if he plans to continue his career immediately with another agency.

Delafuente was placed on paid administrative leave in September after he agreed to the plea agreement. His resignation letter is dated Sept. 4.

In his letter, Delafuente said he is grateful for those who supported him, and he maintains his innocence. He said he is emotionally and financially drained, and was largely forced to make a decision about his career and how to proceed in his legal case.

“I still stand that I have done nothing wrong,” Delafuente wrote. “However, it seems justice is not always blind, nor is it always just. This system has forced me to make an extremely difficult choice. I am afraid I do not have another viable option.”

