Friends of Camp Verde Library to host annual members meeting

CAMP VERDE — At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Camp Verde Community Library invites the public to its annual members’ meeting for treats to munch and time to mingle.

See what the Friends of Camp Verde Library are up to. Hear from Friends President Ambie Charles as the Friends group has much to celebrate this year, such as money raised and money.

Ask questions of board members, and share your thoughts, in the library’s informal setting. Be a friend, also bring a friend and help the group grow.

On Oct. 2, Mayor Charles German declared Oct. 20-26 National Friends of Libraries Week in Camp Verde.

According to a news release from the Camp Verde library, Friends of the Camp Verde Library have raised more than $70,000 since the new library opened in November 2016.

Interested in becoming a Friend? Be a Good Friend for $6. Be a Great Friend for $25. Be Best Friends Forever for $125.

Not a joiner? Donations of any size gladly accepted. It all adds up!

Some Friends choose to volunteer a few hours a week.

They sort, shelve, and alphabetize donated books. Friends who choose to volunteer also sell raffle tickets for beautiful handmade quilts.

Friends of Camp Verde Library is easy to join. Volunteering with Friends is easy to do.

This year, Oct. 22-26, we celebrate our Friends of Camp Verde Library. Look for the Friends exhibits at the library.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.​