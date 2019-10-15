IQ Car Wash to open Camp Verde location
CAMP VERDE – With four Oklahoma locations, IQ Car Wash is heading west. To Camp Verde.
Camp Verde realtor and Opportunity Zone Development Fund Manager Rob Witt has announced plans to open the car wash in Camp Verde by summer 2020.
“IQ Car Wash provides a high-quality, friendly environment using state-of-the-art technology,” Witt said in a press release.
According to Witt, IQ’s Camp Verde location will hire seven employees and offer two automatic car washes, four self-serve auto washes and two self-serve RV washes.
The car wash will be located across SR 260 from Verde Ranch RV Resort. According to Witt, IQ Car Wash is “doing an amazing job in small, underserved markets.”
“The Opportunity Zone tax benefits really help open these small markets to investors and the company hopes this is the first of many projects that provide community benefits and reward the partners willing to invest,” Witt said.
For more information about IQ Car Wash, visit iqcarwash.com. For more information about Opportunity Zone development opportunities, contact Rob Witt at call 928-202-1000.
Opportunity Zone Development Fund LLC is located at 400 W. Finnie Flat Road, Suite 1C in Camp Verde.
-- Bill Helm
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
- Delafuente gets three years probation in domestic assault case
- Man arrested for threatening, chasing people with knife
- With criminal trial pending, former Cottonwood masseur ordered to pay nearly $5 million in civil case
- Obituary: Janet Rae Pender Foster 1957-2019
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: