Mingus Avenue utility work planned over next two weeks
COTTONWOOD — Workers will be working on overhead cable lines that will require the closure of the westbound lane of Mingus Avenue in the immediate work area, located between Seventh and Willard streets.
All westbound traffic will be moved to the center lane while work is being completed. This work began Monday and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.
Please exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs while traveling in the area.
Questions can be answered by Chris Biggs, Cottonwood Utilities Inspector, at cbiggs@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928-340-2772.
