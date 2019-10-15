Oak Creek School, with $93K grant, able to offer afterschool programs

CORNVILLE – Oak Creek School recently received a $93,600 grant that will help provide high-quality academic enrichment opportunities for students.

Thanks to the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, the Cornville school will build and sustain a comprehensive out-of-school time program that “has flexibility for teachers to tailor a program to fit the students’ needs,” said Teddy Armstrong, Oak-Creek School’s 21st Century site coordinator.

The after school opportunities will include sewing, cooking, robotics, engineering, mountain biking, art, drama, yoga, peace-out club, music, gardening and a homework power hour. Oak Creek School will also launch a technology club, Armstrong said.

Armstrong also said that the grant can be used not only to pay staff to run the programs, but also to buy supplies to support the needs of the students enrolled in the program.

“We were able to get technology, soccer balls, board games, sewing, cooking, and craft supplies,” Armstrong said. “The grant is the only federally funded source dedicated exclusively to out-of-school-time programs.”

Oak Creek’s 21st Century Community Learning Center program will give “opportunities to children in our community they might not get otherwise,” Oak Creek Principal Naya Persaud said.

Launching the new program, Persaud said, takes a lot of work.

“Our families, teachers and staff and district have been so supportive in this excellent program,” the Oak Creek principal said. “We’re already seeing great things come from it. It truly does take a village.”

But the program, Armstrong said, does have certain requirements. The out-of-school activities “must be aligned to Arizona State Standards and use connections across subjects to meet performance objectives.”

The program, though geared toward Oak Creek students, must also serve the students’ family members.

The after school program began on Sept. 23 and is run from 3:10 p.m. until 5:10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center grant is specifically for after-school programs to support learning in rural and urban schools, Armstrong said.

Visit azed.gov/21stcclc for more information about 21st Century Community Learning, or call Oak Creek School at 928-639-5109.

