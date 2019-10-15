OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Judith Ann Esler, 1941-2019

Judith Ann Esler

Judith Ann Esler

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 10:48 a.m.

Judith Ann Esler, 78, passed away on October 9, 2019.

She was born on July 31, 1941, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Harold C. Kane and Irene Kimmel.

Judith moved to Cottonwood in 1986. She worked at the Cottonwood Goodwill, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District and hotels in Sedona in the past.

She also worked at Redwood Middle School in Thousand Oaks, California.

She was a past TOPS senior exercise group member and was a member of the Catholic Church.

Judith loved walking, swimming, exercising, gardening, baking, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Judith was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She is loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband , Ronald Esler.

She is survived by brothers Mike and Jim Kane; sons Paul and Robert Esler; daughters Patty Lee, Cathy Edwards and Theresa Kessner; grandchildren Misty Esler, Robert Esler Jr, Ronnie Bingham Jr., Johnathan Esler, Mark Jay Alan Kessner, Caysha McComack, Brittany Esler, Suzan Lee and Colten Esler and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, October 18, 2019. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Ronald Joseph Esler 1938 - 2015
Obituary: Margaret Elleen Farrell
Golden Anniversary
Obituary: Jess Burns 1941-2019
Obituary: Judith Love 1940-2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News