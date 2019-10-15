Obituary: Judith Ann Esler, 1941-2019

Judith Ann Esler, 78, passed away on October 9, 2019.

She was born on July 31, 1941, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Harold C. Kane and Irene Kimmel.



Judith moved to Cottonwood in 1986. She worked at the Cottonwood Goodwill, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District and hotels in Sedona in the past.

She also worked at Redwood Middle School in Thousand Oaks, California.

She was a past TOPS senior exercise group member and was a member of the Catholic Church.



Judith loved walking, swimming, exercising, gardening, baking, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Judith was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She is loved by many and will be dearly missed.



Judith was preceded in death by her husband , Ronald Esler.

She is survived by brothers Mike and Jim Kane; sons Paul and Robert Esler; daughters Patty Lee, Cathy Edwards and Theresa Kessner; grandchildren Misty Esler, Robert Esler Jr, Ronnie Bingham Jr., Johnathan Esler, Mark Jay Alan Kessner, Caysha McComack, Brittany Esler, Suzan Lee and Colten Esler and 16 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, October 18, 2019. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com





