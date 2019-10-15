OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 15
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prescott National Forest releases land and resource management plan

Prescott National Forest. VVN file photo

Prescott National Forest. VVN file photo

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 10:51 a.m.

PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST – Prescott National Forest has released the Land and Resource Management Plan (Forest Plan) Biennial Monitoring Evaluation Report for 2016-18.

According to a news release from the Prescott National Forest, the monitoring plan “helps to assess the forest’s progress toward meeting forest plan goals, as well as recommended changes to the questions used to assess the trend for meeting these goals.”

One recommendation in the report, the release stated, is the “consolidation of various questions to minimize repetition.”

“The Forest will consider public responses into the LRMP evaluation process,” the release stated.

The Prescott National Forest asks for the public’s “feedback and engagement to improve the format and content of this and future reports.”

Comments received by Oct. 28 “would provide the greatest benefit to forest staff,” the release stated.

The monitoring plan can be viewed on the Prescott NF website at fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd670389.pdf.

Please submit comments to: comments-southwestern-prescott@usda.gov or by mail to: Comments-2015 Land and Resource Management Plan Monitoring Report, Prescott National Forest, 2971 Willow Creek Road, Building 4, Prescott, AZ 86301.

For more information, contact Dale Deiter, forest supervisor, at dale.deiter@usda.gov or Mary Flores, acting natural resources staff officer, at mary.flores@usda.gov.  

A final version of the monitoring plan can be found at fs.usda.gov/main/prescott/landmanagement/planning.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sheridan Fire area closure extended to Oct. 24
Prescott National Forest plan ready for scrutiny
SRP expresses concerns about Drake quarry and cement plant
Prescott National Forest begins revision of its resource plan
Commentary: Local National Forests important to our quality of life

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News