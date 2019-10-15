Prescott National Forest releases land and resource management plan
PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST – Prescott National Forest has released the Land and Resource Management Plan (Forest Plan) Biennial Monitoring Evaluation Report for 2016-18.
According to a news release from the Prescott National Forest, the monitoring plan “helps to assess the forest’s progress toward meeting forest plan goals, as well as recommended changes to the questions used to assess the trend for meeting these goals.”
One recommendation in the report, the release stated, is the “consolidation of various questions to minimize repetition.”
“The Forest will consider public responses into the LRMP evaluation process,” the release stated.
The Prescott National Forest asks for the public’s “feedback and engagement to improve the format and content of this and future reports.”
Comments received by Oct. 28 “would provide the greatest benefit to forest staff,” the release stated.
The monitoring plan can be viewed on the Prescott NF website at fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd670389.pdf.
Please submit comments to: comments-southwestern-prescott@usda.gov or by mail to: Comments-2015 Land and Resource Management Plan Monitoring Report, Prescott National Forest, 2971 Willow Creek Road, Building 4, Prescott, AZ 86301.
For more information, contact Dale Deiter, forest supervisor, at dale.deiter@usda.gov or Mary Flores, acting natural resources staff officer, at mary.flores@usda.gov.
A final version of the monitoring plan can be found at fs.usda.gov/main/prescott/landmanagement/planning.
