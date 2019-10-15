Skin in the Game: Clarkdale industrial labeling firm opens up about international success, future plans

CLARKDALE — From an imposing-but-subtle building on State Road 89A, one can see much of the Verde Valley and its surrounding bluffs, ridges and peaks.

From the perspective of the firm that occupies that building, the future looks as promising and clear as any Arizona sunrise.

Mold In Graphics has occupied that building since 1993, expanding in 2000 and adding some new employees as its international business has grown.

Having recently unveiled a new type of patent-pending process that helps fuse labels into hollow items, the label company is near the end of its fourth decade in business. Also, the company is hiring for one position on its sales/ branding staff and for manufacturing positions.

Mold In Graphics CEO Marty Mares and Senior Director Brand Specialist Jason Brownell took the Verde Independent and another guest for a tour Friday of some parts of the Clarkdale facility.

Mold In Graphics, which was started in founder Mike Stevenson’s Sedona garage in the early 1980s, has grown to about 110 employees.

Headquartered in its Clarkdale plant, just up a short hill from State Road 89A at an unmarked driveway, the facility is home to a company that specializes in fusing labels to plastic or composite surfaces. Safety warnings and company, school or organization logos are among their labels.

‘Label freaks’

Mares refers to dedicated employees as “label freaks” and the company seems to pride itself on work quality, rather than price point or volume of work. Its customers have included such industry giants as Rubbermaid.

Fused labels of kayaks, flying discs and city-supplied trash cans are among the items also labeled by Mold In Graphics. While the research and development department of Mold In Graphics does most of its work on the second floor of the Clarkdale plant, the technology is often used inside their customer’s plants, labeling items as one of the final steps in the manufacturing process.

That’s why the company has grown internationally and has plenty of European business. European safety and warning labels tend to be just as detailed as their American counterparts, if not more.

Mares said the customer’s need for his products depends on how long a label needs to remain visible and in place.

“If someone just needs a label to last two weeks, and they don’t a budget for proper labeling, that’s probably not our customer,” Mares said. “It’s folks who need a warning label on a lawn mower to be there five years from now, exposed to the weather, or a company logo to be on a product 10 years from now. Colors and sharpness will fade some, but the lettering and shapes will still be clear, because it’s fused to the product.”

Some of Mold In Graphics’ values are represented on a “Who We Are” poster in the Mold In offices, which includes attributes encouraged such as knowledge sharing within the company, humility, gratitude and “mind-blowing service.” The company also has a “Labelfreak manifesto” in its conference room, which includes 11 ideals, including that a “label freak is courageous and acts on what is right, while confronting problems head-on.”

What makes the process unique?

The firm’s system doesn’t involve printing labels on parts; it fuses them into the body of the material, and makes it one piece. Its labels cannot be peeled or even scrubbed off; only grinding and removing material (which, on thinner items, would mean significantly weakening the strength of the product) can remove their labels.

For this reason, Mares stresses, Mold In Graphics’ labels need not be removed when recycling a plastic product, as the label is made of the same material as the item it’s fused with. Mold In Graphics has its own patented systems, MIGS, for embedding logos and graphics into the polyolefin family of plastics that include polypropylene and polyethylene.

It was developed as an answer to stick-on labels that tear, warp, peel away and cheapen product appearance. The process, which remains an industry secret recipe, is used on everything from soda machines to signs to kayaks. Polyfuze is a patent-pending process in which heat is used to fuse labels to hollow items.

A press (the one used at the Clarkdale plant is an Autotransfer 60) heats a rubbery, stamp-like head, with the Polyfuze fabric-like material with a label in it. The press, heated while the Polyfuze skin is attached to it, is lowered onto an anchored hollow part.

Despite only about 25 pounds per square inch of pressure, and only about four seconds when the Polyfuze is actually being pressed onto the part, a fused label becomes one with the part.

Another similar machine exerts 75 psi of pressure, but isn’t meant for hollow items.

The size of the parts or items needing a label determines the size of the press. Kayaks, which are molded in large ovens, get their labels using a hand-torch process, with a sticker-like label being “cooked” into the surface at about 275 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brownell points out that the “heat transfer” is not really a thorough enough description for Mold In Graphics’ process, as heat isn’t used to transfer images that rest on a surface. Rather, heat is used to make the label one with the material it will occupy for years to come.

Room for more growth

Mares, who has been the CEO for about five years, said longtime company president Ralph Roney retired in 2014. The founder, Mike Stevenson, has passed to his son, Matt who stepped into the role of company president in May 2014.

Roney told the Verde Independent, in 2000, that the company set up headquarters in Clarkdale in 1992 because the town was “very helpful, and willing to have a quiet industry in the community.”

In 2000, the building Mold In Graphics had chosen in 1992 for its headquarters was expanded, and is now two stories, comprising about 20,000 square feet, with the “front” research and development and shipping facility that’s more than 50,000 square feet.

“Our current total facility size is square 80,000 feet, with room to grow in the future, as needed,” Mares said. Mares said the company employs an independent representative who is based in France. The company has distributor partners in Italy, Sweden, the UK and China.

“We also have a variety of ‘affiliate partners’ throughout the world,” Mares said.

Mares said the company is so specialized, it does help for someone has experience in a related field, but the company mainly takes the approach of finding people that are the best fit for the values Mold In Graphics represents.

Potential employees can learn more about job openings by calling 928-634-8838.

“We generally hire for character, then train for positions,” Mares said. “We seek people who have a desire to learn.”