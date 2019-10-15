Vietnam Vets to discuss mentoring youth in marketing, fundraising

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – Former Cornville resident Gary Chamberlain and Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German are Vietnam veterans who understand the value of veterans mentoring the community’s youth.

At 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the Village of Oak Creek, Chamberlain, founder of the North Carolina Litter-Free Coalition, and German will meet with a plan to empower the area’s youth by teaching them to market, sell and work for their funding.

Chamberlain says this skill is a “valuable life lesson. These are life skills that every future employee or business owner needs to develop.”

Chamberlain and German will discuss the Cash-4-Trash program concept and discuss other coalition-sanctioned programs.

“We will discuss how to empower our youth whether through their school-managed efforts or on their own initiative by utilizing our proven NCLFC concepts which will work in any city, town or state,” Chamberlain said. “Businesses want our youth to earn their funding.”

According to Chamberlain, the Cash-4-Trash program has raised more than $3,000, money that is paid out in $100 increments to students, clubs and neighborhoods who participate and follow the rules governing the program.

“Political leaders, media and others have been invited for their input on these topics and discuss how they would benefit those they represent as politicians, community leaders, residents and media organizations,” Chamberlain said.

Anyone interested in attending this meeting must RSVP by the end of the day Oct. 15 so Chamberlain and German can decide where in the Village of Oak Creek to hold the meeting.

For more information, contact Gary Chamberlain, spokesman, North Carolina Litter-Free Coalition at FolksvilleUSA@gmail.com.