Volunteers needed for Cottonwood Fall Festival

COTTONWOOD — Volunteers are needed for the seventh annual Fall Festival of Cottonwood.

The Fall Festival will be held at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 26.

Gate hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m; shifts are short so that you can enjoy the day. Needed are greeters at the gate, craft sale help, handing out ballots and help with visitors find their way around.

Whether you need to be sitting or want to be active, there is a spot for you.

For information, call 928-634-3290 or email sponsors@vvfair.com.

Fall Festival Quilt Show is Oct. 26

Enter the quilt show or create something new for the 12 Square Art Show.

The “12 Squared” concept is anything goes — quilt, paint, carve or draw — if it fits in 12 square inches, you can enter it.

Entries must use Verde Valley Fair kits, available at Olsen’s Grain in Clarkdale, Hooked on Books in Cottonwood, the Camp Verde Community Library or the Verde Valley Fair Office.

For entry information to the Quilt or 12 Square, visit vvfair.com on the Fall Festival Page. Contact the Fair Office at sponsors@vvfair.com or 928-634-3290.