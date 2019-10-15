OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 15
Youth Commission promises Halloween fun with ‘Terror in Old Town’ haunted house

VVN file photo

VVN file photo

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 10:19 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission presents a “Terror in Old Town” haunted house.

The haunted house will be set up for one night only: Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct 31, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m,, at the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission center, 215 E Pima St., Cottonwood.

Admission is $5 per person. Admission will be discounted by $1 for each can of nonperishable food donated, with a four- can maximum. Expired food will not be accepted.

Children younger than age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

News