2019 Bull Bash results
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 2:46 p.m.
Cliff Castle Casino Hotel
Camp Verde, Ariz.
Oct. 11-12
Open Bull Riding:
Kyler Oliver 88 $2,300 + buckle
Morgan Julian 85.5 $1,725
3/4. Brandon McCassie 85 $862
3/4. Jose Mora 85 $862
Short Round Winner
DJ Parker 87.5 $500
Novice Bull Riding
- CJ Billie 68 $1,600 + buckle
Steer Riding Champions
Friday: Ma Reid 85 buckle
Saturday : Ty Lyons 88 buckle
