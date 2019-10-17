2019 Bull Bash results

Originally Published: October 17, 2019 2:46 p.m. Tweet

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Camp Verde, Ariz. Oct. 11-12 Open Bull Riding: Kyler Oliver 88 $2,300 + buckle Morgan Julian 85.5 $1,725 3/4. Brandon McCassie 85 $862 3/4. Jose Mora 85 $862 Short Round Winner DJ Parker 87.5 $500 Novice Bull Riding CJ Billie 68 $1,600 + buckle Steer Riding Champions Friday: Ma Reid 85 buckle Saturday : Ty Lyons 88 buckle

