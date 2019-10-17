OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2019 Bull Bash results

More than 2,300 spectators – and more than $3,500 in added money – played a role at this year’s Bull Bash, held Oct. 11-12 at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Stargazer Pavilion. VVN file photo

More than 2,300 spectators – and more than $3,500 in added money – played a role at this year’s Bull Bash, held Oct. 11-12 at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Stargazer Pavilion. VVN file photo

Originally Published: October 17, 2019 2:46 p.m.

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

Camp Verde, Ariz.

Oct. 11-12

Open Bull Riding:

  1. Kyler Oliver 88 $2,300 + buckle

  2. Morgan Julian 85.5 $1,725

3/4. Brandon McCassie 85 $862

3/4. Jose Mora 85 $862

Short Round Winner

DJ Parker 87.5 $500

Novice Bull Riding

  1. CJ Billie 68 $1,600 + buckle

Steer Riding Champions

Friday: Ma Reid 85 buckle

Saturday : Ty Lyons 88 buckle

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bull bash a big smash for Cliff Castle Casino
Annual Bull Bash at Stargazer Pavilion Oct. 11-12
The Bull Bash is back
Ain’t just clownin’ ‘round<br>Coach acts for good cause
Council could approve use of rodeo arena by casino, arena association

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News