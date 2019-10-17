OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bull bash a big smash for Cliff Castle Casino

More than 2,300 spectators – and more than $3,500 in added money – played a role at this year’s Bull Bash, held Oct. 11-12 at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Stargazer Pavilion. VVN file photo

More than 2,300 spectators – and more than $3,500 in added money – played a role at this year’s Bull Bash, held Oct. 11-12 at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Stargazer Pavilion. VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 12:43 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Bull Bash 2019 was a great success, says Bob Weir, one of the event’s organizers.

More than 2,300 spectators – and more than $3,500 in added money – played a role at this year’s Bull Bash, held Oct. 11-12 at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Stargazer Pavilion.

Kyler Oliver won this year’s open bull riding competition with 88 points. Oliver took home $2,300 and a buckle. Morgan Julian finished second with 85.5 points, and tied for third were Brandon McCassie and Jose Mora with 85 points. Morgan won $1,725, McCassie and Mora each took home $862.

D. J. Parker was the short round winner with 87.5 points. Parker took home $500. C. J. Billie took home $1,600 and a buckle for first place in novice bull riding.

Ma Reid won Friday’s sheer riding championship with 85 points, Ty Lyons won Saturday’s competition with 88 points. Each took home a buckle.

Open bucking bulls were supplied by Owen Washburn and 3G Bucking Bulls – The Gallego Brothers.

The novice bulls and sheep were provided by 3Z Bucking bulls – Jeff and Jen Rigs. Weir served as rodeo clown, Luke and Cauy Kraut were the bull fighters, Rick Lehman held down announcing duties, and Daria and Danya Weir were secretaries and timers.

David “Frosty” Foster and Steve “Scuba” Strickland were the arena directors. Buckles provided by Usher Brand.

“Excellent job to Cliff Castle Casino Marketing Team and Marketing director James Perry for providing one of the best bull ridings in Arizona,” Weir said. “A special thank you to Oxendale Dodge/Ram, United Rentals, Rocky Construction for their sponsorship and donation of equipment. Look for a bigger and better Bull Bash 2020 next October.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

2019 Bull Bash results
Annual Bull Bash at Stargazer Pavilion Oct. 11-12
The Bull Bash is back
Ain’t just clownin’ ‘round<br>Coach acts for good cause
Bull Bash Rodeo Thrills & Entertains

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News