Camp Verde appeals 3A placement

Camp Verde’s Bennett Holm dives back to third base during the 2019 2A softballs state championship in Tempe. After being placed in the 3A in the initial 2020 alignments, the Cowboys have appeal to try and return to 2A. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 3:01 p.m.

After being slotted in the 3A in the AIA’s initial 2020-2022 placements, Camp Verde appealed on Tuesday in an effort to remain in the 2A.

With an enrollment of 553, up from 497 in the last census a couple years ago, the Cowboys were moved up to 3A in the initial placements announced last week.

“We wouldn’t have appealed if we didn’t have a chance to go but that being said, you never know, it could go either direction,” CV athletic director Dan Wall said. “ I think either way we end up we’ll find ourselves in a region that we can compete in and do a good job. But we sure enjoyed where we’ve been these last couple of years with the 2A Central, great people, we really enjoyed the schools that we’re with and so that’s a big piece of it, from a relationship side it’s been a lot of fun and we’d sure like to continue working with those teams and schools and people.”

For team sports, the AIA’s member schools are divided into six conferences, with 1A being the smallest and 6A being the biggest. Then the conferences are further divided into mostly local regions.

The placements are for all sports except football, which will be announced after the season. The individual sports placements are based on what conference the schools are in.

Camp Verde’s abnormally large freshman class this year is one of the points in the Cowboys’ appeal.

“There’s a lot of factors that they consider, that are listed in the by laws,” Wall said. “Travel is one of them, the number and type of programs you have is one of them, the competitive level of your programs over the last four year stretch. They take a look at that, the student make up, the student demographics of your school and with us personally we have a giant freshman class of 170, typically we have 120 to 130 freshman kids, so that jump is kinda what put us over the edge from 2A to 3A. We’re still right between the two as far as numbers go, so that’s part of our appeal too, is that this is kind of an outlier year as far as far as how many freshman kids we have on our campus. So we put that in there as a factor to consider as well.”

The Cowboys have been at the 2A level for at least 10 years.

“We’ve typically been there, Camp Verde’s been high end 2A or very low end 3A with population going back and forth, so we’re always on that fence,” Wall said.

On Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, conference committees will meet to review appeals and set the regions. Then the updated conference alignments and regions will be announced on Oct. 25.

Schools will then have a chance to appeal and after those are heard and the AIA executive committee meets, the final conference and region placements for all sports except 11-man football will be announced. On Dec. 12 the initial football alignments will be posted.

In football, teams will be put into the top five conferences (8-man 1A football would be separate) based on their average weighted Maxpreps power rating over the previous three seasons. It goes into effect for the 2020 season and realignment will take place every year instead of the current every two years.

Mingus Union, whose enrollment is 1,291, is set to remain in the 4A. Their enrollment in 2017 was 1,291.

News