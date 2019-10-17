Camp Verde boys soccer takes control of region

Camp Verde High snapped their Chino Valley losing streak, avenged another 2018 loss and took commend of the region on senior night.

The No. 3 Cowboys (8-2, 5-0 Central) came back to beat No. 4 Chino Valley 2-1 on Tuesday night at home. The Cowboys have won three in a row and eight of their last nine.

“It is huge, it’s phenomenal,” said CV senior Kelton O’Grady. “We haven’t beat them in seven years, so this is the first time in my high school career that we’ve actually beat them, especially on senior night and on home field advantage, it was beautiful.”

The Cowboys wrapped up their short home schedule 4-0. Two of those wins avenged losses from last season, Chino Valley and No. 8 Show Low, who knocked Camp Verde out of the playoffs last year.

It’s the Cowboys’ first win over Chino Valley since 2011 when they beat the Cougars in Chino Valley 1-0 in overtime in a tournament.

“It was a battle, we’ve been defending home field,” CV head coach Dave Miller said. “We only had four games all year here and one was against Show Low, it was a real battle and one against Chino, they’re top five teams. It seems like the same top five every year and so we got two big wins here at home we defended home all year long, we have four wins. We got two more on the road and it’s excellent, we love it.”

Camp Verde had one home game in October.

“(laughs) It’s a flip of the coin I guess,” Miller said about having so many road games. “We didn’t do any tournaments this year so we decided to pick up some more games and the only way we could play them is we had to go to their house to play and so that’s what we did. We’re sort of road warriors this year.”

Photo Gallery Camp Verde boys soccer hosts Chino Valley 101519 Camp Verde boys soccer beat Chino Valley 2-1 on Oct. 15. VVN/James Kelley

The Cowboys are 4-2 on the road, only losing to No. 1 Lakeside Blue Ridge and No. 6 Snowflake.

“I’m proud of us, we’ve come a long ways,” O’Grady said. “Over summer we did good and I knew that this year as going to have talent, even though we were a little young, but we pull through when we need to and that’s every game, so it’s worked out beautiful for us as always.”

Against Chino Valley, the Cougars struck first with a goal in the 43rd minute. Camp Verde responded with one in the 61st minute, assisted by O’Grady.

Ortega headed in the game winner in the 64th minute off of an assist from Manual Interiano.

Led by goalkeeper Joan Ruiz-Alamos, who had four saves and a 0.80 save percentage, the Cowboys withstood attacks from the Cougars’ offense to try and find a late equalizer.

“Defense is always a hallmark of Cowboy teams, it’s what we build our team around,” Miller said. “We build a strong defense, have a great goalie and then we let the rest of the game unfold. We’re blessed this year to have some offensive surprises for some people but we hang our hat on our defense.”

The Cowboys lead the region with a 5-0 record over second place Chino Valley (4-1) with two games to go.

“It’s amazing,” O’Grady said. “We haven’t won region in my four years of high school, three years. This year hopefully we can pull through and beating Chino, for the region champs, possible region champs, is just amazing.”

UP NEXT

The Cowboys travel to No. 13 Page on Tuesday. Then on Oct. 25 they close out the regular season with No. 14 Rancho Solano Prep.

“We should win the region now,” Miller said. “Chino has been defending champions for the last four or five years and it’s been a while since we beat them and so it’s huge. We just need to now hold service. We play Page next Tuesday and Rancho Solano the last game of the season.”