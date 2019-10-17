Editorial: Mingus drug-testing policy a step in right direction

Human beings are consistent when it comes to change.

They are threatened by it.

That’s why social media reaction to the announcement that Mingus Union High School is considering random drug testing of students who participate in Arizona Interscholastic Association sanctioned activities comes as no surprise.

People are going to protest.

And, as is typically the case, the protests are based more on emotion than fact.

The primary complaint is that such testing violates everything from a student’s right to privacy to Fourth Amendment constitutional protections.

Guess what? Mingus employs a crackerjack legal team that, if anything, has its finger stuck too deeply in the Mingus Union pie. Neither school district attorneys, nor the administration, are going to let the school board adopt any kind of policy that puts the district at legal risk.

Additionally, we expect high schools to prepare students for the progressive steps toward becoming responsible adults. Eventually, some, if not many, of these students will one day find themselves knocking on the door of job opportunities where employers have mandatory or random drug testing of employees. They might as well get used to that reality of life now.

It also bears emphasis that this proposed policy is anchored in the concept of student well-being. “There are problems with drug addiction,” explained Mingus Athletic Director Yancey Devore. “If there’s anything we can do to help youth in our community, it’s early detection and intervention.”

Further, this proposed program is directed toward students who participate in AIA-sanctioned events. In other words, student-athletes who sign a code of conduct that includes sanctions against drug use in order to participate in sports at Mingus. The same standard can be found in the Mingus student handbook. Testing simply holds students’ feet to the fire to a commitment they made.

Finally, let’s be honest: Athletes cheat. We see it at every level of the sport in some form or fashion. There are countless examples in the professional ranks where athletes have ruined their careers and lives because of drug abuse.

As for questions about equal play on the testing of school board members, administrators, teachers and coaches at Mingus, let’s not forget the old saying about what’s good for the goose is equally good for the gander. If, in the words of School Board President Lori Drake, “clear legal boundaries” prevent random testing of the adults at Mingus, then it would be best for those adults to be a good example and volunteer to be tested alongside the students.

The Mingus policy, at least in this baby-steps stage, does not even address the issue of performance enhancement drugs, which is a cancerous plague on high school, college, professional and Olympic sports.

Several years ago there was a poll in which a wide range of athletes were asked if they would take an illegal drug that they knew would propel them to Olympic Gold, but kill them within five years, would they take it. About 90% said yes.

The issue of student-athlete drug testing at Mingus is one that needs to be debated and decided on the basis of fact and not emotion.

A clear analysis of the facts would indicate Mingus is taking a step in the right direction.