Jerome Spook Hall Dance Oct. 26 benefits local fire department

The 45th annual Jerome Fire Dept. Auxiliary Halloween Dance is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Spook Hall.

The doors open at 8 p.m. and the Naughty Nits will play until 1 a.m.

Jerome Fire Chief Rusty Blair said there will be a costume contest this year, but with no specific theme.

However, people have to be present during the award and prize presentations during the band intermissions to win.

The proceeds will go to the Jerome Volunteer fire Department. Admission is $15 per person; $25 per couple. Only cash is accepted.

There will also be a full cash-bar and popcorn, but no other food, Blair said, so eat before you come.

The chief also suggested that people drink responsibly, rent a room or get a taxi or Uber ride.

There won’t be any charge for town parking since it’s only in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blair said once a person leaves, they will have to wait to get back in line. He said they reach capacity for about an hour of the event.

People not only come from all over Arizona, but even from Florida and even Europe,

Blair said.