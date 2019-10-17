Letter: Camp Verde was solid in support of 2019 Fort Verde Days

Editor:

The Town of Camp Verde would like to thank and congratulate all of the individuals and organizations who worked together to help make Fort Verde Days such a success.

With over 6,000 attendees this continues to be a very popular event to showcase Camp Verde and it’s history to residents and visitors alike. We would like to thank Fort Verde State Historic Park, their volunteers, historic reenactors and vintage baseball players, Hold the Fort and the Company Cooks for Dutch Oven cooking as well as the Camp Verde Cavalry which form the cornerstone of this annual event.

Thanks also to the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde, Questers and Verde Valley Rangers Sheriff’s Posse for organizing their own portion of the activities to help support their work.

Our very own award-winning volunteer group “The Old Guys” helped with logistics as well as making our corn hole boards. Thanks also to The Olive Branch New Beginnings volunteers as well as all the other individuals who helped staff our event.

Thanks to Camp Verde Promotions for again organizing and operating the parade on Saturday for their last year at this event. Individuals and groups who won awards in the parade can pick them up at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street.

A big thank you to our major sponsors SRP, Larry Green Chevrolet and Nackard Bottling, without whom we would not be able to operate. A final thank you to all who attended, enjoyed the activities, supported our vendors and just had a great time making this a true community event.

Don’t forget that Trunk or Treat is on Oct. 31 and see you at the Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights on Dec. 14.

Michael Marshall

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Manager