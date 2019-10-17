Letter: Plan presented for Primrose is very antithesis of Rimrock community

Editor:

I am writing to express our opposition of PAD Primrose Peaks Estates. I am sure you have received many letters of opposition, so it is hard to not repeat what has already been said.

Rimrock is not a wealthy area. We enjoy a quiet lifestyle, which is becoming more and more rare in Arizona. The area is generally single family residences, with a mix of site built and manufactured housing. There are very few multifamily housing units.

The plan presented for Primrose is the very antithesis of our community. This would be a high-density development that will substantially increase the population of an area with very little infrastructure to handle this rapid increase in population, requiring adding to the tax burden of an already predominately low-income area to pay for additional services.

One of the larger issues with this development is water usage. Residents of Rimrock have already had to re-drill wells deeper because the limited aquifer is being depleted. A development of this size will be a huge drain on an already limited resource.

The estimated usage would be in the neighborhood of 84,000 gallons of water per day speeding the depletion of our aquifer. A new waste treatment plant will be required.

Another of the larger issues of this development is that it is a first phase development of a yet-undefined size development with a large amount of vacant land included in the parcel.

This is classic incrementalism. Use a smaller portion to get zoning and approvals and then unveil the full plan after the first part is approved. Using the argument that the first part was approved, why not the rest of the massive development.

This has been presented variously as housing for Sedona resort workers and low income apartments. Sedona’s problem should not become ours.

There are several other negative issues, including our airport, the McGuireville traffic bottleneck and more which I am sure others have presented in their letters of opposition.

My understanding is the parcel is already zoned for single-family residences in harmony with the rest of Rimrock. Areas are zoned for a purpose. In this case to prevent the over development which has become so common in Arizona, particularly in Maricopa County. This is a bad idea. Please do not let this happen in Rimrock.

Michael Ireland

Rimrock