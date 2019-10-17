Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2

COTTONWOOD -- On Sept. 2, Spencer Goddard Morton, a Cottonwood resident, was reported missing by friends.

He was last known to be camping in the area of Ogden Ranch Road in Cottonwood.

After receiving the original report, YCSO deputies located his campsite, although there was no sign of Morton.

Morton is an avid hiker with outdoor knowledge and has past military experience.

Any information the public can provide as to the whereabouts of Morton is greatly appreciated.

Contact Detective Sean Chupp with any information at 928-554-8997 or the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.

SPENCER GODDARD MORTON

DOB: August 16, 1976

Missing September 2, 2019

Age Now: 43

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Blue

Height: 6-00.

Weight 162 pounds.

Missing From: Cottonwood, Ariz.