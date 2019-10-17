Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
COTTONWOOD -- On Sept. 2, Spencer Goddard Morton, a Cottonwood resident, was reported missing by friends.
He was last known to be camping in the area of Ogden Ranch Road in Cottonwood.
After receiving the original report, YCSO deputies located his campsite, although there was no sign of Morton.
Morton is an avid hiker with outdoor knowledge and has past military experience.
Any information the public can provide as to the whereabouts of Morton is greatly appreciated.
Contact Detective Sean Chupp with any information at 928-554-8997 or the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.
SPENCER GODDARD MORTON
DOB: August 16, 1976
Missing September 2, 2019
Age Now: 43
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Blue
Height: 6-00.
Weight 162 pounds.
Missing From: Cottonwood, Ariz.
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
- Random drug testing at Mingus Union?
- TinyCamp a big deal in Oak Creek Canyon
- With criminal trial pending, former Cottonwood masseur ordered to pay nearly $5 million in civil case
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
- Trio arrested in connection with Verde Valley burglaries
- Obituary: Janet Rae Pender Foster 1957-2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: