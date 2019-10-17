OFFERS
Thu, Oct. 17
NAU men’s basketball to host free exhibition against Embry-Riddle

Bernie Andre, who was the 2018-19 Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, led the Lumberjacks in both scoring and rebounding last season. Photo courtesy NAU

NAU
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 2:53 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF – The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game vs. Embry-Riddle on Monday, October 28 in a 6:30 p.m. tip at the Rolle Activity Center.

Admission will be free for all fans who want to get an early glimpse at the 2019-20 edition of the Lumberjacks who will open the regular season on the road in Tucson at the University of Arizona on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

NAU returns all five starters from last season’s squad and will be led by head coach Shane Burcar, who is entering his first season leading the Lumberjacks.

Overall, NAU will return nearly 73 percent of their scoring from a year ago, including reigning Big Sky Newcomer of the Year Bernie Andre, who led the ‘Jacks in both scoring and rebounding, as well as junior Luke Avdalovic, who ranked fifth nationally in three-point percentage.

The Lumberjacks will open the home portion of the 2019-20 regular season schedule on Friday, Nov. 15 vs. SAGU American Indian College at 6 p.m.

