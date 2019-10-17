New boutique opens in Cottonwood

Iva Wood opened Sissy’s Consignment Cottage Boutique recently at 56 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.

The store is a resale boutique selling clothing, home décor and furniture serving all of the Verde Valley.

Sissy’s is a unique resale boutique that is a “fun place to shop” with one-of-a-kind home décor and solid-wood furniture pieces, and clothing showcasing her experience and love for fashion merchandising and fashion trends. She said she has worked in retail for the past 30 years.

Wood said she has lived in the Verde Valley for 17 years and fell in love with the community, the views of Mingus Mountain and the Red Rocks.

The store is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. 928-300-0438