OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New boutique opens in Cottonwood

Iva Wood opened Sissy’s Consignment Cottage Boutique on South Main Street in Cottonwood Aug. 31. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Iva Wood opened Sissy’s Consignment Cottage Boutique on South Main Street in Cottonwood Aug. 31. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: October 17, 2019 11:41 a.m.

Iva Wood opened Sissy’s Consignment Cottage Boutique recently at 56 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.

The store is a resale boutique selling clothing, home décor and furniture serving all of the Verde Valley.

Sissy’s is a unique resale boutique that is a “fun place to shop” with one-of-a-kind home décor and solid-wood furniture pieces, and clothing showcasing her experience and love for fashion merchandising and fashion trends. She said she has worked in retail for the past 30 years.

Wood said she has lived in the Verde Valley for 17 years and fell in love with the community, the views of Mingus Mountain and the Red Rocks.

The store is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. 928-300-0438

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ruthie’s Closet opens on South Main
VIP Shoe Fashion comes to Cottonwood
Bee Bling in Old Town sells &#8230; Bling!
A glimpse into the Past<br>Antique shops in the Verde Valley a treasure trove for bargain hunters
Premiere Furniture moves to Old Town

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News