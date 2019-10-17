Sedona Chamber announces DMAP Designation at annual partner meeting

SEDONA -- The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau was awarded with the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International in recognition of the organization's commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.

At the Annual Partner Meeting on October 16, Karen Fisher, Incoming Vice Chair for DMAP awarded the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau with the renewal of the DMAP accreditation.

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau (SCC&TB) originally earned this distinguished accreditation in 2014. The renewal of the DMAP accreditation is significant and extremely important to the standard of service, professionality and support they provide to the City of Sedona and to the Sedona region they represent. Only six organizations in Arizona are DMAP certified including Sedona, Flagstaff, Mesa, Tucson, Phoenix and Lake Havasu.

"Destination accreditation provides a visible differentiator for these special organizations as an independent review board assessed their specific operations, leadership and policies to determine that they meet or exceed the standards of the industry,” said David Holder, Vice President – Tourism of JLL - Hospitality and Tourism Group.

“We are pleased to have The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau as a continuing member of our distinguished group of professional organizations,” said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. “The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I’m pleased to reinstate them into the elite DMAP community.”

The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a multitude of mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas to gain this momentous achievement.

The standards cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research. The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau has been part of the ranks of over 200 destination organizations who have obtained DMAP recognition.