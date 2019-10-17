Walkin’ on Main promises fun for whole family

COTTONWOOD — Some Verde Valley events are billed as fun for children, or exciting for adults.

The second Saturday in November, an event that’s now in its second decade plans to have something to offer all age groups.

The 11th annual Walkin’ on Main event is set for Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Old Town Cottonwood. Jak Teel, recreation coordinator for Cottonwood, said the city is marketing the event as having something for everyone in a family.

“Everyone will be able to find something they like,” Teel said. “That’s why we’re trying to get the work out to so many different areas and demographics.”

Main Street, through Old Town Cottonwood, is closed off for the event. There is no charge for admission to walk through the event. The dominant aspect many visitors will see when they enter Main Street is the classic car show, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day will be kicked off with an opening ceremony led by the local honor guard in celebration of Veteran’s Day (Monday, Nov. 11).

Wine tasting will take place in an area toward the north end of Main Street. That’s hosted by 15 local wineries within the Verde Valley Wine Consortium. There will be more than 30 vendors at the event.

“We plan to move the consortium area a little closer to the north end of Main this year, to get people to walk past all the booths, shops, boutiques, galleries and everything else on their way there,” Teel said.

Early-bird tickets for wine tasting are $20 online, through azwom.com, or $25 at the door. Veterans receive a $5 discount per ticket if purchased at the wine event, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket-holders can enjoy six tastes of high-quality wines and receive a commemorative glass.

Wines will also be for sale to be purchased by the glass, bottle or case. The classic car show is hosted by Mingus Auto Club Expect to see some of the state’s most unique cars, trucks and collectible models that will be on display for photo opportunities.

The event also features live music. Teel said the Mingus High School Rock Band will be a more featured group at this event than it has been nearly anywhere else it has performed.

“We really want to show those kids and those who support them that their work is valuable, and should be showcased for visitors,” Teel said.

The Mingus High School Rock Band kicks things off at 11 a.m., followed by a variety of other local acts and wrapping up with Keith Okie & Rebel Sol from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’ll have as strong an emphasis on local music as we ever have,” Teel said. “We want visitors to see what kind of talent we have in this area.”

The event is sponsored by the City of Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, Verde Valley News Group and GO AZ.

For more information or a full lineup of entertainment, wineries, artists and vendors, visit azwom.com or call 928-639-3200.