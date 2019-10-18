THE COACH: Solid, fundamental volleyball is part of culture at Clarkdale-Jerome School, and Linda Chavez is the reason why

Even before she coached for decades, Lynda Chavez was already a Verde Valley sports legend.

At Mingus Union High School, Chavez, who leads the volleyball program at Clarkdale-Jerome School, won state championships in volleyball, basketball and softball. That feat hasn’t been equaled.

Chavez praised her coaches.

“In high school I was very fortunate to be part of three state championship teams,” Chavez said. “So that was exciting. Not too many people have that opportunity to be part of that but it’s pretty special because no volleyball team in Mingus history or basketball team has won a state championship since. Ours was the only one.”

In 1981, Chavez played on the softball state championship team. In 1982, Chavez was a key player on the Marauders’ state championship volleyball team and completed the hat trick later that school year with the 1982-83 basketball team.

Her brother, Dave Moncibaez, lead the Sedona Red Rock High School girls basketball team to the state championship game in 2018 and the state final four the year before. He’s been close, and says winning one state championship is hard enough. Three, he says, is amazing.

“Oh, I couldn’t even imagine,” Moncibaez said. “That group of girls stuck together. It’s a pretty amazing thing, one, for it to happen in one sport, but to top it off, it happened in three different sports.”

After playing volleyball at Yavapai College, Chavez came back to Verde Valley to teach at a familiar school. She teaches fifth grade at Clarkdale-Jerome, the same school she attended as a child.

“I went to school here, so for me coaching here is like home,” Chavez said.

Moncibaez said the family is proud of how consistent his sister has been.

“We’re all proud of her and her accomplishments and her dedication to sports, school and education,” Moncibaez said. “She started teaching when she was 22, 21 years old and she’s still teaching. And like I said, she’s been coaching ever since she’s been teaching, so her dedication to that is just pretty exceptional. I know she’s had some teams that never belonged in tournaments at that level. Then, all of a sudden, they end up winning it, just because of time and patience and just like I said that dedication and never giving up.”

While teaching at Clarkdale-Jerome she coached at Mingus Union before taking some time off after she had her son. Then she started coaching at Clarkdale-Jerome in 1999.

She’s also coached basketball and softball.

“Volleyball is probably something that I enjoy more than the others. I feel more comfortable coaching,” Chavez said.

Now she’s also athletic director at Clarkdale-Jerome.

“She’s done it all at Clarkdale school,” Moncibaez said.

So far this season the Mingus Rams are 12-4. They’re also hosting the Small Schools State Tournament on Nov. 1 and 2.

“I didn’t know what to expect this year,” Chavez said. “It’s a young team. I have one returner. So it was unexpected that we’re doing as well as we are this year, but it’s pretty nice.”

When she went from coaching high school to K-8, she realized the younger girls can handle more than she thought. At Clarkdale-Jerome, they have a fifth-grade developmental team that just scrimmages, then ‘C,’ ‘B’ and ‘A’ teams.

“When I first started it was jungle ball, and I realized that I could just coach like I did in high school,” Chavez said. “At first I tried to like dummy it down a little bit, not coach as aggressive and I realized that these girls can actually play better volleyball than we gave them credit for. And then we started playing like bump, set, spike.

“I had to teach the bump, set, spike at the beginning but now with the girls coming from fifth to sixth, to seventh to eighth, by the time that they’re on the ‘A’ team they’re doing it. They just automatically know that’s what we do when we play.”

Coaching younger kids allows her to have a bigger impact.

“I didn’t realize for a while how influential our program was on the high school,” Chavez said. “Right now I believe there’s only two girls that are on that team that aren’t from Clarkdale. So we feed so many girls into the high school with our program. I anticipate that’s going to kind of change with more schools in the Verde Valley League that are going to be feeding into it more but at this point since I’ve been coaching we’ve been getting compliments that our girls know how to play volleyball and are ready for high school. They can tell which ones are from Clarkdale.”

Getting to see the girls progress is the most rewarding part of her job, Chavez said.

“Just seeing their successes and then watching them go to high school and play and be a part of that program means a lot to me. To see that I can teach them the fundamentals that they need to go further and be successful as volleyball players,” Chavez said.

Due in no small part to teaching and coaching running in the family, Chavez long ago knew her calling.

“Our family is pretty athletic and my dad became a teacher when he was 39 and he used to have conversations with me about teaching and coaching, so I feel like it was probably when I was in eighth grade that I thought ‘I’m going to be a teacher,’” Chavez said. “My dad coached at the junior high. My grandpa coached Little League for 50 years, so I was always around sports.”