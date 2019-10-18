A life of service: Janet Regner

When Janet Stead Regner first came to Arizona from Illinois in the 1970s, the summer heat was the same tough adjustment any new resident to that part of Arizona has to endure.

Four decades later, she faces the heat of serving on an influential board that reviews the state’s judges — a position where she gets to apply the heat.

Regner was chosen to serve on the Arizona Commission on Judicial Performance Review for Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties by the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, Scott Bales. Regner, whose appointment is from January 2016 through December 2019, is one of 19 members on the commission.

Growing up in Illinois, Regner’s father, who worked in retail, served the public toward the end of his career, but her mother always worked the polls during elections. In high school, she admired the courage of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated before her senior year began.

“Those brave men and others were killed in a time of tremendous fear. That’s as powerful an emotion as love. One of the goals of public service is to eliminate, or, at least, help mitigate fear,” said Regner.

After high school, Regner obtained an associate’s degree in business from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, and eventually made her way out West.

She met and married Bill Regner in the greater Phoenix area, and the two moved to Clarkdale in 2007.

Bill Regner serves on the Clarkdale Town Council.

Janet Regner worked for the Goldwater’s department store in Scottsdale before her career in public service. She also worked at Prehab of Arizona, an organization that helps troubled children, at which time she met Bill.

She was the executive director of the Arizona Community Action Association for 14 years in the 1980s and 90s, and finished her bachelor’s degree in public administration in 1985.

Regner was a senior partner with Husk Partners for 13 years, overseeing social and senior services for Coconino County, the second-largest county in the United States. She took over as the community development director for that county in 2012, retiring from that position in May 2018.

She’s now a senior consultant for the Arizona Supreme Court. On the volunteer side, prior to being named to the Commission on Judicial Performance Review, she’d been a member of the Arizona Judicial Council, and she still serves on the Commission on Access to Justice.

She said many Arizonans don’t realize how the U.S. legal system operates until they actually have to deal with a case themselves.

“People of all backgrounds need access to representation, along with knowledge of the court system,” she said.

Marcus Reinkensmeyer, the court services division director for the Arizona Supreme Court, said Regner quickly proved herself as a consummate professional and a key member of the court services team.

“It’s gratifying to see a public servant of Janet Regner’s high caliber receiving well-deserved recognition,” Reinkensmeyer said. “In her work here at the Administrative Office of the Courts, Janet’s collaborative communications style has helped us to create productive partnerships with other government entities, non-profit organizations and others to improve access to the courts.”

Regner said it’s tough to help educate the public about the importance of access to justice. There are common misconceptions about which demographic groups require the most help.

“There are many myths out there, including that most poor people are racial minorities,” she said. “Most Arizonans living in poverty are white.”

One of the volunteer commitments that makes Regner’s face brighten, as she discusses it, is her membership on the Hopi Education Endowment Fund board.

That organization, where she has served since 2008, has grown its permanent scholarship endowment for Hopi students from $10 million to $25 million, ensuring one of the main priorities, post-secondary education, is fulfilled.

Regner’s work on the Arizona Commission on Judicial Performance Review is as the citizen representative from the state’s rural counties. She said the 30-member commission, which also includes judges and attorneys, recommends whether judges should be retained, based on feedback from jurors and others who interact with judges during cases.

“We spend a good five months reviewing various data before recommending a judge should be retained or not. We also provide feedback to each judge from the many of the people they interact with while on the bench. It’s a very fair, deliberate process,” she explained.

Yavapai County’s population does not yet meet criteria for judicial review, but with the 2020 U.S. Census set to be completed within the next 12 months, it’s important for the county’s population to be counted accurately in a census, she said, as Yavapai judges might be added to Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties for the review process in the years ahead.

“Judicial review is one of the many resources based on population, so the U.S. Census is critical to each of our communities,” Regner said.

Regner has been honored for her many years of service, including when she received the 2016 Community Builder Award from the Center for the Future of Arizona.

She said she’s proud of the women leaders and entrepreneurs who have helped the Verde Valley grow — in the wine industry, and far beyond it.

Dr. Marie Peoples, the Coconino County Deputy Manager, Regner set an example for female leadership in her work and service to people.

“She has been forthright in her advocacy for women and promoting women in service and recognizing women of distinction,” Peoples said. “Janet was a pleasure to work with, and has continued being a champion for women in her various roles.”

Regner said talking with women legislators, in the beginning, was definitely a different experience than in talking to some men who held the same offices — on both sides of the political aisle.

She also said she’s happy that her two grown sons, their wives and the Regners’ four grandsons live in a world that has more fairness regarding opportunities that aren’t limited by gender.

“At one point, women who expressed themselves would have been out of a job. I’m so proud of the legislative community for moving forward in that area. It’s not such a ‘man’s world’ anymore.”