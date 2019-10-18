Mingus Union's Gretchen Wesbrock: ‘I’m doing exactly what I should be doing’

At 19, Gretchen Wesbrock was hired as resident assistant at Northern Arizona University.

Alicia Stewart Voytek, the woman who hired Wesbrock, became one her mentors. Wesbrock said Voytek is “one of my favorite people in the world.”

“The professional I am today was extremely influenced by her mentorship,” Wesbrock said of Voytek.

Voytek, the university’s director of housing, remembered meeting Wesbrock, who at the time was a student.

“I could tell she had a unique style that would immediately engage the students she interacted with,” Voytek said. In her first job with NAU, Wesbrock “infused a jolt of energy, fun and connectedness into our residential community, and spurred on many others to follow in her footsteps.”

By the time Wesbrock left NAU, she was associate director of residence life. After 15 years professionally at the university, Wesbrock became Mingus Union High School’s Gear Up coordinator in 2012, where she worked with Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s seventh graders – the class of 2018 – first at Cottonwood-Oak Creek, then at Mingus Union.

“Mingus was my employer but I worked with the students at Oak Creek, Mountain View Prep, and Cottonwood Middle School for the students in seventh and eighth grade,” Wesbrock said.

Women mentoring women

Wesbrock said that working with Mingus Union principal Genie Gee, “who is also one of my favorite people in the world, has also been incredible.”

“It’s really important as a woman in leadership to have a woman mentor,” Wesbrock said.

In her second year as the school’s director of student support services, Wesbrock works to provide opportunities for students in a variety of ways.

“Whether that’s academically, socially or emotionally, the focus is on learning and growth – or removing barriers,” Wesbrock said.

Here work involves intervention, oversight of academic overtime, working closely with the school’s counseling staff, and working with the partnering districts’ eighth graders.

“When they get to us, I help with their transition into high school,” Wesbrock said.

Essentials of leadership

“My mom always called me the family social director,” Wesbrock recalled. “I would always want to make sure everyone was doing okay, that everyone had something positive happening. I think I’m still that way a lot of times.”

Being near family is one of the reasons Wesbrock and her husband relocated to the Verde Valley – and why Mingus Union is her new professional home.

“I never saw myself leaving NAU,” Wesbrock said. Of her job with Mingus Union, she said “I hope it’s the position I’ll be in until I retire.”

According to Wesbrock, essential leadership skillsets for her work include optimism, positivity, critical thinking, problem solving, endurance, tenacity, and being a collaborator and communicator.

“I tend to own most of this as mine,” Wesbrock said. “When there’s a problem, I look at it as an opportunity to find a creative way to address it, rather than say it is someone else’s issue to fix.”

Her work at Mingus Union, Wesbrock said, “is truly a calling.”

“I’m doing exactly what I should be doing,” Wesbrock said. “I love our students and their families. As a leader, I think that’s how to have a genuine passion for what you’re doing.”

Power of connection and love

When Gee has a new idea for how to do something at Mingus Union, Wesbrock is the first person she talks with.

“We talk and make plans and get so excited about this amazing journey at Mingus that we get to be a part of together,” Gee said. “We are very much aligned in our mission for Mingus and we are very similar as human beings. I believe that life has a way of bringing you what you need right when you need it.”

For Gee, it’s been an “honor to work closely with Gretchen over the last several years.”

“Gretchen has an innovative spirit partnered with a love for young people and an inextinguishable drive,” Gee said. “I can tell you exactly why she can get so many kids to come out for swimming – every single student has a place on her team – and they can feel it. She believes in the power of connection and love partnered with high expectations and accountability.”

For Emma Warner, a senior swimmer at Mingus Union, Wesbrock is a “very positive person, always has a smile on her face.”

“She’s taught me to be able to take initiative wherever you are, to not be afraid to speak,” Warner. “You also need to have a kind heart. You have to have compassion. Sometimes people have a bad day. Gretchen has patience, she understands.”

Wesbrock, more than any other staff member Voytek worked with, “truly left a lasting impression at NAU long after her departure.”

“She is in the top 1% of employees I have supervised in my career spanning over 30 years,” Voytek said. “I am so proud of her, and so appreciative that I have had the opportunity to call her a team member, colleague and friend.”