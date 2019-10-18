Verde Valley Community Calendar

Sustainable practices presentation

“Praxis Waste Solutions: A Systems Approach for Waste Diversion” features presenter Tyler Linner, founder of Praxis Waste Solutions, in a program set for Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Yavapai College - Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Drive, Room No. 34, Sedona. This free event is for those age 18 or older.

Linnner has entered the Sustainable Communities program at Northern Arizona University and has centered his master’s thesis on sustainability through plastic recycling and diversion using the Precious Plastic machines. For information, call 928-526-5736.

Come sit with John Jenkins at Nov. 23 book signing

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde author John Jenkins’ first book of essays, Come Sit with Me, was a recent finalist in the New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards in the philosophy, politics and religious category.



In October, Jenkins’ second book of essays, Come Walk with Me, was published. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov.23, Jenkins will sign copies of his latest book at the Camp Verde Visitor Center, located at 435 S. Main St.

Jenkins’ books will also be available for purchase during the book signing. Jenkins writes “about remembrances of my youth, my Southwest travels, and my views of people and nature and my philosophical musings, both serious and not so serious.”

Some of his stories are tragedies, “but most tell of happy and humorous times,” he said, “like a visit to a Las Vegas casino where [his wife] Doris lost a quarter in a slot machine.”

His first book, Catching a Dream, is the story of the summer of 1985 when John bicycled 3,960 miles from Florence, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia by way of the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail while Doris drove their camper.

The New Mexico–Arizona Book Awards is sponsored by the New Mexico Book Co-Op, a non-for-profit volunteer organization serving authors and publishing professions. Its mission is to showcase local books, authors, presses and related professionals and to promote literacy and raise public awareness of quality books.

NARTA raffle

Class 47 of the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy is sponsoring a 50/50 raffle to raise money for several Arizona charities, including Yavapai Silent Witness, Boys and Girls Club of Arizona, Arizona Special Olympics, Yavapai College Foundation, and the Shadows Foundation.



Tickets can be purchased at NARTA, located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. #29 in Prescott. Hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Or call/text Daniel at 928-651-9803.

The raffle will be held on Nov. 21. Winner does not need to be present. The time of the raffle will be announced on the NARTA Facebook page.

Class 47 will also raffle a Ruger AR-556 rifle. Raffle are $10 for one ticket, $20 for three tickets.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NARTA47.

Sustainable Economic Development symposium

CAMP VERDE – On Nov. 13, the Arizona Association for Economic Development’s Northern Arizona Forum will focus on sustainable economic development.

The forum will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 N. Black Bridge Road.

Experts will share insight into the importance of economic development and how to do it responsibly to meet the needs and desires of citizens and communities alike. Kimber Lanning, founder of Local First Arizona, will be the keynote luncheon speaker.

The cost of the symposium is $55 for members and $65 for non-members, if registered by noon on Nov. 5. Late registration is $70.



To register, visit aaed.com/events. For more information, call 602-240-2233 or visit aaed.com. Vegetarian meals must be requested in advance.

AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through an effective program of professional education, public policy, and collaboration.

Prioritizing life’s end priorities

SEDONA – Finishing strong, and putting your priorities first at life’s end will be the focus of four discussions at the Sedona Public Library facilitated by the Northern Arizona Chapter of Compassion and Choices.

The public is invited to attend from 1 p.m. until 2:30 pm Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 in the Si Birch Community Room of the Sedona Public Library, located at 3250 White Bear Road.

Barbara Coombs Lee, president of Compassion and Choices, has written a book full of candid, helpful advice for people navigating the final stage of their lives.



An RN, attorney, activist and administrator, Lee was crucial to the passage in Oregon of the first right-to-die legislation. Today, Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) is possible in nine states, but not in Arizona.

Registration is not required for these discussions. Books will be available for purchase at the meetings.

For more information, email Leesa@choicesarizona.org.

Dump the Drugs Oct. 26

COTTONWOOD – From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, drop off your unused, unwanted or expired medications including needles and over the counter medications can be dropped off at one of eight locations throughout the county, including Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Cottonwood and Sedona.

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at the Sedona Police Department, 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th St; Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, 646 S. 1st St; and the Clarkdale Police Department, 49 N. Ninth St.

For more information, call 928-708-0100 or visit matforce.org.

Fry’s Fuel of Dreams Oct. 24

Join the Cottonwood Police Department Oct. 24 from 4 to 7p.m. at Fry's fuel pumps for the seventh annual Fuel of Dreams. Officers will help pump gas and clean windshields to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. Fry’s shopping center is located at 1100 SR 260. Photo courtesy Cottonwood Police Department

Autumn star party at Beaver Creek library

RIMROCK – From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, meet in the Beaver Creek School Library for an autumn star party.

Beaver Creek Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and water, since the group will go outside to look at the stars through telescopes with professionals from the Verde Valley Astronomy Club. No registration required.

Call 928-567-4034 for more information.

Shakespeare in Love at Mingus Union

Mingus Union’s Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians – ATORT – will present five performances of Shakespeare in Love at the school’s theater. Mingus Union High School is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood.

Performances are 7 p.m. Oct. 26, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 1-2, and 3 p.m. Nov. 3.

Tickets are available at atort.ludus.com, or by calling the Mingus Union box office at 928-649-4466.

Or visit the Mingus Union bookstore from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are discounted online, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $8 for students or children. All tickets are $3 more at the door.

For more information, visit mingusperformingarts.com.

-- Bill Helm

Harmony on the rocks

SEDONA – Harmony on the Rocks, Sedona’s local chapter of the national Barbershop Harmony Society, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Church of the Red Rocks, located at 54 Bowstring Dr. in Sedona.

This free concert, Evolution of a Barbershopper: 50 Years and Counting, is a celebration of director John McDougald’s more than 50 years of singing and directing barbershop music.

This show will have lots of new music, happy stories and looney barbershop humor. Special guests are the Vocalosity Quartet, the 2019 Arizona Division Quartet Champions.

Visit harmonyontherocks.com for more information.

Rainbow Acres celebrates 45 years with open house

CAMP VERDE – Rainbow Acres is celebrating its 45th anniversary with an open house from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Come enjoy and celebrate our 45th anniversary with great food and great people.

Rainbow Acres is a residential community for adults with developmental disabilities. For more information, call 928-567-5231. Rainbow Acres is located at 2120 Reservation Loop Rd. in Camp Verde.

Eye care van coming to Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, eye care services will be available at the Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Rd.

Thanks to the Lions Club of Yavapai County, the Lions Mobile Eye Care Van is a fully equipped eye doctor’s examination room used by volunteer eye doctors to give screening eye exams and write prescriptions for eye glasses.

The mission of Lions Clubs is to use this mobile doctor’s office to bring eye care services to all of Yavapai County, with particular emphasis on residents 18 years and older who lack the means for, or access to, eye care services.

Yavapai County residents with a monthly or annual income level at 150% of the Federal Poverty Level can qualify for free eye exams, eye care and glasses.

Guidelines for qualifying monthly income levels range from one person per household with an income of $1,561 per month to eight persons per household with an income of $5,429 per month.





There will be 20 appointments available. Applications, complete details and help are offered at Camp Verde Community Library.

Please bring one of the following documents to show proof of income when applying for the Lions of Yavapai Eye Care assistance:

-2018 Tax Return;

-Current weekly or monthly pay stub or W2;

-Proof of disability payment, unemployment, welfare, food stamps, or social security income;

-ACCESS card;

-Any other health insurance cards;

-Unemployment letter;

Appointments must be made through Camp Verde Library Specialist Carson Ralston at 928-554-8391 or email: carson.ralston@campverde.az.gov.

Hours at the Camp Verde Community Library are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Beaver Creek arts, crafts, bake sale Nov. 1-2

LAKE MONTEZUMA – From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will host its annual fall Arts & Crafts & Bake Sale at the Center and in Rollins Park, at 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.



A large variety of original artworks, local authors’ novels, and homemade bath and body products will be available, as well as jewelry, candles, lights, purses, scarves and custom-made clothing. Everything is created by local artists.

This is a perfect place to start your holiday shopping. Come join us for a fun-filled day. No admission fee.



For more information call the Beaver Creek Adult Center at 928-567-4556.

Halloween Spooktacular in Lake Montezuma

LAKE MONTEZUMA – Beaver Creek’s annual Halloween Spooktacular is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in Rollins Park at the Village Square in Lake Montezuma.

This event is sponsored by the Beaver Creek Community Association, Beaver Creek Kiwanis and Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District, as well as local businesses, organizations, and neighbors.

Trunk ’n Treat, music, games, hot dogs, popcorn and witch's brew will be part of the evening’s festivities. Everything is free.

Please escort your children to the Spooktacular, and please bring flashlights since most parking is not lighted. Additional volunteers with vehicles are needed for trunk ‘n treat. Call 301-2749 or email janiol19@aol.com to participate as a volunteer.

Cash for College Scholarship Awareness night in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE —The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona have partnered with Yavapai College to present the annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night at Yavapai College’s Clarkdale campus.

Local students, their families, and educators are invited to learn more about the opportunities for community college, traditional four-year universities, and vocational certifications which includes the non-traditional student who is returning to college.

This event will take place from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, Community Room Building M., 1st Floor. Yavapai College’s Verde campus is located at 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale.

This event is free and open to the public, there is no need to register.

Arizona Community Foundation staff, as well as scholarship providers, will be available to answer questions.

Contact Jennifer Perry at 928-399-7218 or JPerry@azfoundation.org for more information.

Credit Union awards $3K in grants to Sedona nonprofits

SEDONA — OneAZ Credit Union and OneAZ Community Foundation recently awarded $3,000 in Community Impact Grants to two nonprofits in the Sedona area: the Sedona Public Library and Sedona Area Homeless Alliance.

“We received nearly 300 applications — an increase of 60 percent over last year — making selecting this year’s grantees a difficult process,” said Kim Reedy, President & CEO of OneAZ. “The need is great, and so is the work these organizations are doing. We’re incredibly proud to be part of the impacts they make in the communities we serve.”

The Foundation selected the 41 Community Impact Grant recipients, with awards ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

The Sedona Public Library will use its $1,500 grant to help purchase a “biblioboard” — an online community engagement tool that allows users to create, share and discover content within the Library’s catalog.

This online tool will add to their relevancy and sustainability as the library moves into the future.

The $1,500 grant received by Sedona Area Homeless Alliance will be used to expand its outreach programs to provide clothing, shoes and school supplies, as well as daily nutritional meals to children in need.

To be eligible for the grants, organizations submitted an online application along with a 500-word summary of how the grant will benefit their organization.

For a full list of Community Impact Grant recipients, visit OneAZcu.com/foundation.

GOP luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 12

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon, set for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at VFW Post 7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:15; meeting/programs begin at 11:30 a.m.

Lunch is $12. The no-lunch charge is $5. Sodas are $1 extra.

Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea.

RSVP by email before Friday Nov. 8, 2019 to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

The scheduled speakers are Yavapai County Supervisors Tom Thurman (District 2) and Randy Garrison (District 3) and Dr. Wayne W. Daniels, Ph.d., a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and World War II combat veteran.

Compost your pumpkin in Sedona

SEDONA — Decomposing organics make landfills the third largest producers of methane, a green-house gas. Calling all moldy, squishy, jack-o-lanterns: the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department and Compost Crowd will keep your pumpkins out of the landfill.

Drop-off your carved pumpkins with Compost Crowd on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for free.

Compost Crowd will set up in the parking lot near the baseball fields at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Rd., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department with questions at 928-282-7098.

Zeke Taylor barbecue returns Nov. 9

The Verde Historical Society will host its annual Zeke Taylor barbecue on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This popular event is held at the Clemenceau School building auditorium, 1 North Willard in Cottonwood.

The menu features authentic pit barbecue, sides, beverage, and dessert, accompanied by musical entertainment. Meals are $10 per person and $5 for children under 10.

Tickets for the barbecue may be purchased in advance at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in the Clemenceau School building. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The historical society will also raffle a beautiful quilt made by museum volunteer, Nancy Kores. Sales from both events benefit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

For more information about the Zeke Taylor barbecue, contact museum staff at (928) 634-2868.

Celebrate Báb’s 200th birthday

COTTONWOOD – Come celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, located at 150 S. 6th St.

The Báb is one of the twin founders of the Bahá’í Faith, which is today a vibrant worldwide community of people from many races and cultures.

The Báb, whose name translates in English to gate or door announced the coming of age of humanity. Some call him the Morning Star, the Dawn of the Light.

The gathering will include the melodies of the flute, Native American song and storytelling of Dune tribe member Alvin Bitsilly.

At the end of the program, stay to watch Creating Spiritual Communities, a film about the Bahá’í Faith.

For more information, call 928-274-6289 or email cottonwoodbahais@gmail.com. For more information about the Baha’i Faith, visit us.bahai.org

New statewide HIV testing initiative

PHOENIX — Aunt Rita’s Foundation has launched Get Tested AZ, an ongoing HIV testing initiative throughout Arizona.

In partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, the initiative increasing the accessibility for free HIV testing locations to 116 through collaborations with Sonora Quest Laboratories, Walgreens and Albertsons/Safeway pharmacies, according to a press release from the initiative.

Free HIV test vouchers are available to Arizonans 18 years of age and older who have not received an HIV test in the past 12 months, the release stated.

To receive a voucher, visit GetTestedAZ.org complete the request form and chose the best testing location. For more information, call Aunt Rita’s Foundation HIVAZ Connect hotline at 602-903-1221.

HIV testing locations will be available across the state in Greater Phoenix, Greater Tucson, Prescott, Flagstaff, Kingman, Yuma, Lake Havasu City, and smaller communities.



Each testing site has different protocol, the release stated. Sonora Quest Laboratories is the only testing facility that takes a blood draw which gives the patient a confirmatory test result in 3-4 days either by email or through their secure patient results portal at SonoraQuest.com.

HIV tests at Walgreens and Albertsons/Safeway pharmacies is a 20-minute rapid test. Results are delivered in person and if positive, they will refer to Aunt Rita’s Foundation to receive a voucher for a confirmatory test at Sonora Quest Laboratories.

Aunt Rita’s also offers free HIV testing through at-home HIV test kits, MysteryKit.org and Spanish MiPaquete.org.

Since 2005 Aunt Rita’s has granted more than $2 million to its partner agencies in central Arizona. For more information visit auntritas.org or call 602-882-8675.

Live well Arizona

COTTONWOOD —Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have selected five new projects to form the 2019-20 Live Well Arizona Incubator cohort.

According to a press release from Vitalyst, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District is one of those five projects.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek, the press release stated, is “working to secure a viable future for youth and community to grow future leaders who want to remain in the Verde Valley.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek students, the release stated, “need a vision for themselves and their community despite current economic hardship and poverty.”

Acting on a large body of research that the greatest predictor of differences in health and well-being is zip code, Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have partnered for the incubator to help stimulate geographically-based health improvement across Arizona.

For more information, visit vitalysthealth.org.

Help with housing and more

CAMP VERDE – Once a month, Camp Verde Community Library and Yavapai Outreach hosts ‘Help with Housing and More.’

The gathering, according to a news release from the Camp Verde library, is an opportunity to meet one-to-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and get help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

For more information about ‘Help with Housing and More,’ visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380. Hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cottonwood library hosts free parenting workshop

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Public Library hosts free parenting workshop from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.

Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St.

Brain Time is a fun, interactive setting where parents or caregivers learns with their children. This workshop follows a basic library-style story time format, but includes one-on-one time for the parent/caregiver and child to work and play together.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Public Library, Brain Time utilizes Carrington Brain Research’s patented Brain Box learning system.

Help prepare your child’s brain for school. Brain Time, for children birth to 3 years of age, includes free materials and gifts for attending.

To register, call Family Education & Support Services at 928-443-1991 ext. 2040 or email FESSyavapai@arizonaschildren.org.

Mark your calendar for our upcoming Brain Time sessions: Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.

Worship with Jeremy Lyle

COTTONWOOD – Come for an evening of worship with Jeremy Lyle, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Cottonwood Vineyard Christian Fellowship, located at 3605 E Zalesky Road.

Call 928-634-2459 or email az.rgsutter@gmail.com for more information.

65th annual Cottonwood Christmas parade

COTTONWOOD — The 65th annual Cottonwood Christmas parade’s theme will be "Candyland Christmas." It’s set for Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.

Parade entry applications received prior to Oct. 31 will have these fees: commercial businesses are $25 per entry; non-profits, schools, clubs and other organizations are $10. Beginning Nov. 1, the entry fees rise to $40 and $2, respectively.

For information and to join the parade, call the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce or click here for the application form: bit.ly/2IAfHLp

Dinner ‘in Italy’ benefits projects

CLARKDALE—The community is invited to experience “Dinner in Little Italy” at a Nov. 16 fundraiser to benefit community outreach projects.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church Parish, 889 First South Street, Clarkdale, directly across from the Clarkdale Post Office, beginning at 5 p.m. The event is open to all ages and the cost is a requested love offering for dinner.

A 50/50 raffle will take place. Wine tasting will be part of the event.

The menu, served up by church volunteers, includes lasagna with dressed green salad and bread, non –alcoholic beverages and dessert. Special guest Michael Robb who is a certified sommelier from Sedona will be conducting tastings of local wine for an additional donation.

Craft beer will also be available for purchase. Patrons are encouraged to bring their cameras or cell phones for a self-serve photo booth complete with comical props and a scenic backdrop.

For information, contact the church office at 928-634-8593 or saintthomas889@gmail.com

Veterans mentoring youth

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – Former Cornville resident Gary Chamberlain and Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German are Vietnam veterans who understand the value of veterans mentoring the community’s youth.

At 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the Village of Oak Creek, Chamberlain, founder of the North Carolina Litter-Free Coalition, and German will meet with a plan to empower the area’s youth by teaching them to market, sell and work for their funding, which Chamberlain says is a “valuable life lesson. These are life skills that every future employee or business owner needs to develop.”

Chamberlain and German will discuss the Cash-4-Trash program concept and discuss other coalition-sanctioned programs.

“We will discuss how to empower our youth whether through their school-managed efforts or on their own initiative by utilizing our proven NCLFC concepts which will work in any city, town or state,” Chamberlain said. “Businesses want our youth to earn their funding.”

According to Chamberlain, the Cash-4-Trash program has raised more than $3,000, money that is paid out in $100 increments to students, clubs and neighborhoods who participate and follow the rules governing the program.

“Political leaders, media and others have been invited for their input on these topics and discuss how they would benefit those they represent as politicians, community leaders, residents and media organizations,” Chamberlain said.

Anyone interested in attending this meeting must RSVP by the end of the day Oct. 15 so Chamberlain and German can decide where in the Village of Oak Creek to hold the meeting.

For more information, contact Gary Chamberlain, spokesman, North Carolina Litter-Free Coalition at FolksvilleUSA@gmail.com.

-- Bill Helm

One People, One Planet

COTTONWOOD – Interfaith: One People, One Planet

The public is invited to explore The Golden Rule through a variety of lenses from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, located at 901 S. 12th St. in Cottonwood.

One People, One Planet, an Educational Workshop offers two Christian theological differences. This event is free to the public, ages 18 and older are encouraged to attend.

Email susankayejones@gmail.com for more information.

Interfaith Thanksgiving worship service

COTTONWOOD – The public is invited to an Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship Service from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, located at 901 S. 12th St. in Cottonwood.

Mountain View United Methodist Church offers worship through a variety of lenses. After worship, talk with the participants over pumpkin pie and cider.

Please bring non-perishable food items to be distributed through Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission or a monetary offering to assist local homeless people. If donating money, make checks payable to Verde Valley Homeless Coalition

Email susankayejones@gmail.com for more information.

Dance, sing the night away

LAKE MONTEZUMA – Dance and sing the pre-night away from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, located at 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.

Enjoy music from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s with Eric Williams and His One-Man Band, Our Own Singers, M.C. James Brown and others. Also enjoy nostalgic refreshments like fruit punch and rice krispy squares. Also, come for the door and dance prizes. Cost is $10 per person.

Call 928-567-4556 for more information.

Bald eagle breeding areas expand, number of nestlings dips in 2019

PHOENIX — A record number of bald eagle breeding areas couldn’t guarantee another shattered record of eagle nestlings, which dipped to 71 during the 2019 breeding season from 87 hatched in 2018.

During the Arizona Game and Fish Department annual bald eagle survey this summer, raptor biologists counted a minimum of 74 occupied breeding areas statewide, which was up from the 69 counted last year. Despite that, the number of eggs laid this year dipped slightly to 97 from the 102 counted last year.

Additionally, the number of birds that made the important milestone of their first flight, known as fledging, dipped to 63 from the 70 recorded in 2018.

“While we always hope for Arizona’s bald eagle population to increase, it’s not uncommon for productivity to slow occasionally,” said Kenneth Jacobson, AZGFD bald eagle management coordinator. “Similar comparatively lower productivity rates were seen in 2014 and 2010, so we were due for a slow year. Overall, our eagle population continues to be strong because we continue to see an increase in breeding areas statewide. Our ongoing efforts to help conserve and protect Arizona’s bald eagles appear to be working.”

Arizona’s bald eagle population has flourished since 1978, when 11 pairs were counted within the state and the species was listed as endangered. Today, there are an estimated 74 adult breeding pairs. Bald eagles nationwide were removed as a protected species under the federal Endangered Species Act in 2007, but protections under the act were reinstated in 2008 in Arizona and remained until 2011.

The department’s conservation efforts contributed to the species recovery. Nationally, the birds remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The impressive recovery of the population is attributed to the continued efforts of the Southwestern Bald Eagle Management Committee: a coalition of AZGFD and 27 other government agencies, private organizations and Native American tribes – and its years of cooperative conservation efforts, including extensive monitoring by the nationally-awarded Bald Eagle Nestwatch Program.

The breeding season for bald eagles in Arizona runs from December through June, although eagle pairs at higher elevations nest later than those in the rest of the state. Continued support from the committee, State Wildlife Grants, the Heritage Fund (Arizona Lottery ticket sales) and funding through the Pittman-Robertson Act, will help ensure that Arizona’s bald eagles continue to thrive. For more information on bald eagles in Arizona, visit azgfd.gov (click on “wildlife”) or www.swbemc.org.

-- Jason W. Brooks

Educational workshops, interfaith worship

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Interfaith Committee will offer a free series of educational workshops and an interfaith thanksgiving worship service on the theme: “One Planet, One People: The Golden Rule.”

Sunday, Oct. 20, Christian theological differences were discussed. Sunday, Oct. 27, Buddhism and Hinduism will be covered. Sunday, Nov. 3, the Baha’i Faith and indigenous peoples will be discussed.

Sunday, Nov. 10 is devoted to Islam and Judaism, and on Nov. 17, and interfaith thanksgiving worship service will be held.

Service Workshops and worship service will be held at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 901 S. 12th street, Cottonwood from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 928- 274-6289.

-- Jason W. Brooks

County hiring director for pretrial treatment program

PRESCOTT — The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office has announced a call for bids for a managed care coordinator for the office’s new Pretrial Diversion Program.

The purpose of the Pretrial Diversion Program will be to provide an alternative method to hold low level offenders—whose offense has a nexus to substance abuse — accountable for violations of the law through participation in an evidence-based education or treatment program that targets factors related to recidivism.

The program is intended to effectively redirect limited criminal justice resources, bring about participants’ rehabilitation, and give rise to safer communities. The program will divert criminal cases from formal court proceedings and allow for the dismissal of charges if it is successfully completed.

The request for proposals for the position, the scope of work and the draft contract can be found on the Yavapai County Bids Homepage, yavapai.us/bids.or on the County Attorney’s website, found here: bit.ly/3553SGH

The deadline for the submission of sealed bids is 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15.

Sealed proposals will be received either by hand, U.S. Postal Service, or other carrier by the Board of Supervisors of Yavapai County in the office of the Clerk of the Board, Room 310, Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, Ariz., 86305.

No bids will be accepted after 1:30 p.m., according to the official clock in that office. The bids will be publicly opened and bidders announced at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Room 308 in the Administrative Services Building in Prescott.

-- Jason W. Brooks

Clark Library ‘Hallo-versary’ party

CLARKDALE — Clark Memorial Library is holding a combination party Saturday, Oct. 19, celebrating both Halloween and the second anniversary of the library’s re-opening and the 92nd anniversary of its founding.

Come as your favorite literary character — from a book, film or even a comic book — from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gift certificates for a free book from the Friends Bookstore or book sale given to everyone who comes in costume.

The Jerome Ukulele Orchestra and Dave Rentz will provide the music. Refreshments, including snacks from Charlotte’s Café and ice cream donated by the No. 1 Sandwich Shop, will be provided by the Friends of Clark Memorial Library. The childrens’ costume contest will be at 6:30 p.m. and the adults’ costume contest at 7 p.m., followed by a 50/50 raffle.

Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N Ninth Street in the Clarkdale Town Center.

For information, email friends@friendsofcml.org or call 928-649-2613.

-- Jason W. Brooks

Caregiver support group

COTTONWOOD — A caregiver support group, hosted by the Northern Arizona Council of Governments and the Area Agency on Aging, meets each Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The groups supports family caregivers in order to learn about more resources and find peer support from other caregivers.

The group meets at A Caring Place Adult Day Center, 203 Candy Lane, Suite 12 A and B, Cottonwood. There are no dues or fees; all ages are welcome.

Daylong benefit for hospice organizations

COTTONWOOD — The Sisterhood Connection Foundation Presents “Cowboys and Angels”— a multi-faceted benefit event set for Saturday, Oct. 19.

The beneficiaries will be Northern Arizona Hospice and the Hospice Promise Foundation.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at Main Stage, 1 South Main St. Cottonwood, local vendors, a silent auction, food by Bombaz, aa fashion show by Pink Rain Stick, pony barrel racing and a chili cookoff will take place. Admission is free for this 12-and-older event until 8 p.m., after which the cover charge is $5.

Music will be performed by LaToBo and Jed Morrison. Live auctioneer Jim Moore will be at the event. For information, send email to cindib52@gmail.com or send a message through sisterhoodconnectionfoundation.org.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market plans for fall season

CAMP VERDE – The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market is held each summer because much of its locally-grown produce is summer in nature.

But the market has announced its fall season, which will be held Saturdays from Oct. 19 through Nov. 16.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market’s fall season will be open from 9 a.m. until noon. Saturdays at the ramada next to Fort Verde State Historic Park, located on Hollamon Street in Camp Verde. The fall market begins two weeks after the final Saturday of the summer market season, Market Manager Jane Davie said.

The market will also celebrate its 16-year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon as it recognizes Davie, as well as founders Denise Gould and Diane Scantlebury.

Come say thank you and have a free root beer float cupcake while they last, as well as coffee, music, and the best produce shopping in the Valley.

For more information, contact Jane Davie at 928-634-7077. Or visit the market’s Facebook page.

-- Bill Helm

American Legion to sponsor turkey shoot

Camp Verde American Legion Post 93 will sponsor a turkey shoot from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

The turkey shoot will be held off SR 169 less than two miles from I-17.

Exit I-17 and head west onto SR 169. Drive one mile off exit and shoot is on your right, at No. 96 Prescott Forest Road 3/4 mile in. Plenty of signs, so take the family out for the day and remember that anyone can buy a turkey, so why not win one?

You may enter any category as many times as you like. Five shooting categories, including .22 for boys and girls ages 6-12: pistol, shotgun, muzzleloader and center fire rifle for the rest. Prizes include cash, meats and shooting items. Raffle for weapons, and shooting supplies.

Vendors will be on hand to sell shooting accessories, and lunch will be available. Plenty of parking, 400 or more. For pre-registration packet or for more information, contact Wayne Treptow at 602-781-8025.

Camp Verde planning Halloween Trunk or Treat

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is making plans for the community’s annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival.

The event will be held this year from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 on Main Street, which will be closed down from ACE Hardware to the Camp Verde Feed Store.

According to Parks and Recreation Coordinator Shawna Figy, last year saw a crowd estimated at more than 3,000 kids and parents. Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street.

Parks & Recreation provides candy for this event thanks to donated funds, as well as Town of Camp Verde funds and then purchasing candy that is distributed to the participating organizations.

Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Parks & Recreation at 928-554-0829.

Businesses and groups are also invited to organize other Halloween-related activities, such as a haunted house, musical entertainment, or food. Contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation, 928-554-0829 or parks@campverde.az.gov for more information.

Cottonwood haunted house

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission presents a “Terror in Old Town” haunted house.

The haunted house will be set up for one night only: Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct 31, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m,, at the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission center, 215 E Pima St., Cottonwood.

Admission is $5 per person. Admission will be discounted by $1 for each can of nonperishable food donated, with a four- can maximum. Expired food will not be accepted.

Children younger than age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.