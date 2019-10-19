Beer School and Rocky Horror Picture Show come to Cottonwood Main Stage

Thursday, Oct. 24, Main Stage’s monthly Beer School will be back in session with Lake Havasu City’s own Mudshark Brewing Company coming in to entertain and educate.



The family-owned company, which was founded in 1998, produces more than 10,000 cases of handcrafted beer every year.

Owners Scott and Tina Stocking proudly tout the fact that their company creates “solar-powered beer,” which isn’t just a marketing slogan. In 2011, the company installed an array of solar panels, which shrunk its electrical bills by 80 percent and significantly reduced its carbon footprint.

According to Scott, most of Mudshark’s daily brewing operations are powered by solar energy.

The cost, or tuition, for the night is $5 which gets you five to six tastings, promotional items and two hours worth of information about Mudshark and it’s beers. Beer School starts at 7 p.m. and is for those students 21 and over.



Friday, Oct. 25, DJ Johnny K gets the weekend started with his amazing DJ skills and enthusiasm. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at Main Stage with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between.

Music starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. when the lights come on and the bar closes. This is a 21+ event with no cover charge.

Saturday, Oct. 26 Main Stage gets the Halloween week’s festivities started with a special viewing of the movie, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

This cult favorite has been around since 1975 and shortly after, audience members started dressing like the characters and talking back to the screen.



Main Stage is encouraging audience members to dress up as their favorite character and get ready to sing, dance and participate. Free bags of props for the movie will be handed out to the first 24 people.

Everyone is encouraged to come view the movie even if you don’t dress up. For those that do dress up, there will be a costume contest with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

There will be drink specials all night and food available from Bombaz Grill.



Directly after the movie, Christa Cave, will be hosting a special Saturday night Halloween version of karaoke aptly named “Scaryoke.” The movie starts at 7 p.m. and open to those 21 and over. There is no cover charge for either event.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are a Tango dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7:00pm.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.