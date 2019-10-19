OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 19
Bella Vita Ristorante Features Brian Peterman & Dan Vega

Originally Published: October 19, 2019 6:11 p.m.

Live music abounds in Sedona, Arizona and visitor’s and locals alike know where to find it.

One such venue is Bella Vita Ristorante, a local restaurant that specializes in combining fine-Italian cooking with live music entertainment.

This weekend Bella Vita Ristorante features two of Sedona’s most popular musicians.

Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Brian Peterman brings his marvelous talents to the Bella Vita Ristorante stage.

Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years.

Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun, easy-going and down-to-earth.

He regularly plays all over Sedona and people love his style and sense of knowing exactly what an audience wants to hear during their dining experience.

Engaging, smooth and talented are words that best describe Peterman’s stage presence and performance.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bella Vita Ristorante features local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians.

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable and his stage presence is commanding.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.

