The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary “Laddie: The Man Behind The Movies” on Tuesday, Oct. 29. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Laddie” is the story of the most influential movie mogul you’ve never heard of: Alan Ladd, Jr.

Alan Ladd, Jr. — known to friends and colleagues as Laddie — is the understated studio chief and Oscar-winning producer behind “Star Wars”, “Alien”, “Blade Runner”, “Chariots of Fire”, “Thelma and Louise”, “Young Frankenstein”, “Braveheart” and a staggering 157 more.

During his 50-plus year career, garnering more than 50 Academy Award wins and over 150 nominations, Laddie worked with world-famous filmmakers and actors — many of whom became household names on his watch — and brought to life some of the most influential films of our time.

In “Laddie: The Man Behind The Movies”, his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones endeavors to better understand her father — to see him not just as “Dad,” the man who spent the majority of her childhood at the office, but the way his collaborators do, as a doyen of modern American cinema.

Through interviews with George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver, Ben Affleck, Ron Howard, Morgan Freeman, Mel Brooks, Richard Donner and more we meet the man whose intelligence, kindness, and unflagging faith in the people he hired turned him into one of the most successful movie moguls in Hollywood history.

“Alan Ladd Jr.’s daughter has created a warm, personal and entertaining tribute to her father and his remarkable Hollywood career.” — Leonard Maltin

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.