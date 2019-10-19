Composer Elizabeth Ursic returns to Sedona to debut her new CD, Gratitude, Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 100 Arroyo Pinon Drive, West Sedona.

When Ursic first arrived in Red Rock Country in the ‘90s, she was an MBA business professional looking to reinvigorate a love of music awakened as a child playing piano and cello.

In Sedona classically-trained Ursic met world musicians who introduced her to new styles and rhythms, culminating in her first album and inspiring a personal transformation that led to a fellowship at Yale Institute of Sacred Music, a Masters in Divinity, and a PhD in religious studies.

Now a professor of world religions at Mesa Community College, Ursic brings her remarkable talents as a composer and performer back to the Verde Valley in this Concert of Gratitude.

She is joined by local flutist Jesse Kalu, a native Chamoru of the Mariana Islands, who plays his own hand-crafted bamboo instruments, both on the CD and in the Sedona performance.

Tickets are $18 in advance at https://elizabethursic.brownpapertickets.com or $25 at the door.