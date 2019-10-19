Live music five days a week at Red's Sedona Grill

Pound-for-pound, Sedona has more musical talent in town than any other city its size in the country.

Locals know it. Visitors know it and as a global destination in its own right, everyone else knows it too.

One of Sedona’s favorite live-music venues, Reds Sedona Grill, is setting the standard offering live entertainment five days a week in its beautiful lounge area.

The restaurant is located at 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona.

Call 928-340-5321 for reservations or visit SedonaRouge.com to learn more.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 9.pm. troubadour Dan Vega entertains.

Young, talented and extremely experienced as a performer, Vega brings the highest level of professionalism to the stage.

He is poised, amicable and a true audience pleaser.

Thursday, Oct. 24, 6 to 9 p.m., David Vincent Mills plays on the keyboards.

He is a very talented performer with a huge repertoire of classics and jazz numbers under his belt.

He has recorded numerous CDs and his keyboard command is exquisite, providing the perfect back-up music for fine dining.

Friday, Oct. 25, guitar and ukulele virtuoso Patrick Ki plays for 6 to 9 p.m. in the lounge.

Ki has been performing in Sedona for over 20 years. His music is a soothing yet uplifting blend of romantic favorites and original compositions

Ki has released nine albums as a solo recording artist and is featured regularly as a Latin jazz/flamenco musician at the Tlaquepaque de Sedona Arts Village.

Ki’s performances combine musicality along with a warm, witty sense of humor that makes for a memorable experience.

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m., singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland puts on his show.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues classics.

Take your pick: Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical; covers of Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and the Beatles punctuate his original songs.

His deep catalog spans decades, often resulting in an impromptu musical journey when he asks the audience to call out their favored songs or artists.

Sunday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. 14-year-old singer/songwriter Riley Whittaker from Sedona makes her debut at Reds Sedona Grill.

She has written more than 30 original songs and plays multiple instruments including the acoustic guitar, piano, violin, ukulele and electric guitar.

She performs often throughout Arizona playing her originals and a wide range of covers in various genres, including music from The Lumineers, Cold Play, Jack Johnson, Tom Petty, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Johnny Cash to name just a few.