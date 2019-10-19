Jan Sitts will present a mixed media abstract/acrylic workshop Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pine Shadows Clubhouse, 2050 W State Rt 89A, Cottonwood.

About the artist

Jan Sitts is an internationally known painter and painting instructor, whose unique work has embraced art lovers for the last 35 years.



She was formally trained at the Kansas City Art Institute and received a B.A. in art from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado. Her accomplishments in the art arena are many, working in commercial art, movie animation, gallery director, and teaching in public schools and teaching international workshops.



She has received many awards, honors, and is a national art juror. Her work is featured in collections worldwide.



Currently, she is represented by Sedona Art Center and the VUE Gallery in Sedona, Arizona. She continues to teach national workshops and has written several books. Visit her website at www.jansitts.com.

Course description

This workshop invites you into a unique process of exploring more creative ways of self-expression. Jan will lead you in constructing your own mixed-media abstraction, combining aggressive textures and unusual mediums with various materials, including acrylic paint, acrylic inks and gels.



Jan’s focus in this workshop will be on layered and experimental art. Learning to express unsuspected insights into the content of your work, using aggressive textures and unusual mediums. The ability to bring the various “raw” pieces and layers of materials into their final stages, within the whole of painting.

Supply list:

▶ Any gold, silver, or color of leaf you would like to get….or combination…(usually Michaels)

▶ 1 jar of Regular Gel Matte Medium (Golden is good )

▶ 1 Canvas 16X20 is a good size

▶ Acrylic Fluid Paint 4 or 5 colors….also a black and white

▶ Elmer's spray can Glue, 3M, or any small can of craft spray glue.



▶ Rubber gloves - tight-fitting (Walgreens) I can’t work with leaf unless I wear these.

▶ Paper towels,

▶ Old 1” flat paint brush.. (hardware store)

▶ Coffee Stirrers

▶ Several plastic Pallet knives (come in package at wallmart) small points..

▶ Water bowls, and your regular paint supplies.

▶ Coverup protector for Chair (pillow case for back/towel for seat), floor protector(tarp?), your lunch, drinks (EVAA provides hot tea & coffee), smock if you use one.

Cost:

Members: $55, Non-members: $65

Contact Nadine Cummins – 480-375-0982 for enrollment