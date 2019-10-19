Musical menu full at Vino Di Sedona

There's a full plateful of music headed your way at Vino di Sedona in the week ahead.

Musician: Rick Busbea

Date: Wed, Oct 23

Time: 7-10 PM

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Enjoy a fun night with Rick Busbea and his “Live Jukebox.” Rick is a must see Sedona musician who provides a lively and upbeat show. Rick plays some originals, but his passion is cover songs that take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play.

Musician: Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice

Date: Thurs, Oct 24

Time: 6-10 PM

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Dan Rice hosts Sedona’s best Open Mic, every Thursday night. Open Mic is an opportunity to hear professional musicians along with new musicians hoping to break into the music scene, all on the same night. Each musician is allotted time to play, and musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Musician: Robin Bryer

Date: Fri, Oct 25

Time: 3:30-6 PM

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Guitar by Robin Bryer. Robin is the owner of the Predator Zip Line (Located at Out of Africa) is also an up and coming Sedona musician. Robin has always loved music and playing guitar. His hobby is becoming more of a passion, and he’s been performing in Sedona music venues. Robin plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon, 3:30-6 PM.

Musician: Beatles Night - Tommy “Rocks” Anderson

Date: Fri, Oct 25

Time: 7-10 PM

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Tommy Rocks plays nothing but Beatles songs the last Friday of each month. You can sing along with Tommy to all your favorite Beatles tunes. Tommy is an acoustic rock musician who has performed thousands of shows throughout America. Known for decades as a guitarist and singer, in Arizona he is better known for his wildly popular Beatles shows, as well as his solo acoustic performances. He is also regarded as one of the top ukulele players in the state (Tommy made the cover story of Ukulele Magazine in the winter of 2018).

Musician: Saturday Wine Tasting w/ music by Paolo

Date: Sat, Oct 26

Time: 7-10 PM

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Musician: Life Is Beautiful (KB Bren)

Date: Sat, Oct 26

Time: 7-10 PM

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Rock n’ Roll with Life is Beautiful at Vino Di Sedona on Fri, Sept 13, 7-10 PM. Singer-songwriter and guitarist, KB Bren, is a Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his new originals and old favorites with a few covers mixed in. KB, guitar and vocals, is joined by his band, Life is Beautiful – Allen Ferro, bass, and Wing, drums.

Musician: Brian Peterman

Date: Sun, Oct 27

Time: 2-5 PM (Sunday-Funday Afternoon Set)

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Brian Peterman compliments wine & food with acoustic classics, originals & your special requests. Performing locally for over 20 years, Peterman has primarily spent his time as a house musician and is known for his down-to-earth style and vintage Ovation guitar. Hailing from Los Angeles, by way of Seattle, Brian’s musical inspiration was Bob Dylan and has spent the last 40 years songwriting when he wasn’t commercial fishing in Alaska each summer.

Musician: Jim French

Date: Sun, Oct 27

Time: 6-9 PM

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Sunday-Funday continues with Jim French, Jim is a Sedona singer-songwriter who has traveled the world and found musical inspiration from his diverse travels and experiences. His original songs are inviting to people of all backgrounds and he is true story-teller with his rhythms.

Musician: Karl Jones

Date: Mon, Oct 28

Time: 7-10 PM

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Irish tunes by Karl Jones. Jones is a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Dublin, Ireland based in Sedona. Jones began as a locally raised and educated Dublin artist, playing & recording at Temple Lane Studios with Mixed Up World as lead singer and guitarist. Many years of gigs on both sides of the pond led to RTE, Late Late Show appearances in Ireland and the recording of the popularly acclaimed Irish Folk record, “Dublin Soul” (Live, 2008) recorded by Dan Swan and Tim Jessup in Sedona. The modest success of Dublin Soul led to Jones becoming “the most downloaded Indie Irish acoustic Folk artist in Arizona” (Rhapsody) with 1916 being his most popular album to date.

Musician: Sinatra Night w/ Bobby Myhre

Date: Tues, Oct 29

Time: 6-9 PM

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Enjoy the songs of Frank Sinatra performed by Bobby Myhre at Vino Di Sedona on Tues, Sept 24, 6-9 PM. “When Bobby sings, he sounds like a young Frank Sinatra, and is one of the best singers I heard or hired” said AZ and CA nightclub owner Keya Tehrani. Bobby is a singer of classic pop and jazz standards. Whether in a silky smooth ballad voice, or a hard driving swing tempo, Bobby has a repertoire of 300 songs including Cole Porter, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Irving Berlin, and of course, Frank Sinatra.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is a Wine and Beer Bar and Wine Shop, with nightly entertainment. Located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682