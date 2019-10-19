Region’s best brewers converge on Sedona for Red Rocks Oktoberfest

The Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks will host Red Rocks Oktoberfest Oct. 26 at the Posse Grounds Park ballfields from 3-8 p.m.

This traditional German celebration of the harvest season features a slew of local brewers showcasing specially made Oktoberfest beer.



Tickets to attend will cost $25 per person and includes entry, an official glass half liter souvenir mug and two beer tokens. All proceeds will support the club’s mission of supporting programs for local children’s charities.



In an attempt to stay true to the festival’s German roots, some of our brewer partners are all brewing special batches of Oktoberfest style beers.



Historic Brewing in Flagstaff has partnered with the Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks to make a cooperative beer that was brewed in August and will make its debut at the event.



This event would not be possible without the assistance from our local sponsors – their generosity is unmatched and encourages us to help the local community as much as possible.



Current event sponsors include Red Rock Magic Trolley, Pioneer Title, and lots more. If you’d like to participate by sponsoring the event - contact Rick Wesselhoff at 928-340-5012 or rick@sedona.net

Authentic German Oktoberfest food and other food truck delights will be served onsite by 12 food trucks– including 3’s in the Trees, Dough Bros, Sallys BBQ, Yaquis Taqueria, Farm a GoGo, Momo’s Kitchen, Canyon Jacks, Down by the Bayou, and, Curious Shallot, Funky Pita, Safari Samosas, and Go Bananas.



To alleviate traffic and parking, there’s a free Shuttle from select hotel partners in Uptown and West Sedona running every 30 minutes – sponsored by Red Rock Magic Trolley. Check our website for partner hotel pickup locations.



Oktoberfest entertainment will include yodeling and the "oopmah" sounds of the Polka Katzen– straight from the Black Forest Region (of Flagstaff).



Since its inception, Red Rocks Rotary has focused on serving the needs of young people in Sedona and the Verde Valley. Donations allow the group to continue funding countless projects and programs including:

• Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) – This 3 day camp for high school sophomores builds self-esteem, leadership skills, and teamwork. More than 200 students from Sedona have participated in this program over the years.

• Sedona Teacher of the Year Program - rewards the Best Teachers in Sedona and encourages them to continue to be great role models for our youth

• Red Rock High School Graduating Senior Scholarships - $2000 given to 3 local teens to further their vocational aspirations.

• Back-to-School backpack and supply program for area kids in need.

• Christmas gift program for Verde Valley area families in need.

Past local projects include West Sedona School playground equipment, Sedona Splash park, Sedona Skate park seating, Rainbow Acres, and lots more.

For more information about this fun, philanthropic event or about the Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks, check our website at

RedRocksOktoberfest.com or contact Rick Wesselhoff at 928-340-5012.