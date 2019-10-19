Resurgent Tonopah Valley downs Camp Verde football

CAMP VERDE — Although Camp Verde High football’s rough schedule appeared to offer a break on Friday, the Cowboys had no such luck.

The No. 30 Cowboys (2-6, 0-3 Verde) lost 34-8 at home to No. 29 Tonopah Valley.

Although the Phoenix are 3-5, 2-0 in the Verde Region, they were bolstered by the return of senior quarterback/defensive back Cooper Arndt.

“Tonopah’s a good team,” CV head coach Rick Walsworth said. “They looked a lot better with their quarterback back. Number nine broke his collarbone in their scrimmage. He’s a senior, he’s a second team All-Region quarterback last year. Missing him was hurting them a lot.”

The loss was the Cowboys’ third straight.

Photo Gallery Camp Verde football hosts Tonopah Valley 101819 Tonopah Valley beat Camp Verde football 34-8 on Oct. 18. VVN/James Kelley

The Phoenix jumped out to a 14-0 lead on their first two possessions.

“It’s a position we’ve been in before, so our guys kept fighting and kept playing hard, got it back to 13 before the half, so we gave ourselves a chance,” Walsworth said.

After back to back holding calls, Tonopah Valley ran for an 81-yard touchdown to go up 21-0. The Cowboys responded with a seven-yard touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Garrett Dulaney, who also ran in the two-point conversion.

Walsworth said both his quarterbacks, sophomore Jacob Oothoudt did well.

“We had a lot of guys that had good nights,” Walsworth said. “Both our quarterbacks do a great job and they both give us a chance to win, so that’s why they play every other series because they both can do a great job and they both make plays and I trust them both and i think everybody else does too.”

Walsworth said the linemen, especially senior center/defensive end Josh Lake have done well the last few weeks for the young Cowboys.

“Josh Lake had just a great game against Parker last week and our whole offensive line have been doing a good job and doing a good job with helping us on the line of scrimmage,” Walsworth said on Friday night after the game. “The defense has been playing well, we were missing quite a few guys (Friday) night that have been starting, for different reasons. We got a lot of guys that are young and when we look out there we got a lot of guys that have two more years of high school football to play, so that’s a good thing for us going forward.”

TV added a couple scores in the second half though the Cowboys did not give up. They had a promising drive in their final possession end when the clock ran out.

“These guys played with a lot of heart, that’s why i love them,” Walsworth said. “They’re a great group of guys to be around and they don’t quiet and they keep fighting and that’s what we need and we need to just take that same attitude into the offseason and we gotta get in the weight room if we want to compete with some of these teams that we play.”

The improved Phoenix made the Cowboys’ end of the season schedule that much tougher. It came after they played at No. 6 Parker and before they host No. 1 Trivium Prep.

“Trivium’s No. 1 in the state in power points right now and Parker couldn’t beat Trivium, so they’re definitely top eight teams in the state,” Walsworth said. “Tonopah, they were sitting with the same record we had but if they have their quarterback they probably win five or six games at this point in the season because they lost a bunch of close games. He was probably projected first team All-Region quarterback coming in because if he’s where was last year, he’s better than any of the other quarterbacks in the region as far as all around game and being a senior this year.”

The Cowboys’ other region rival, No. 22 Glendale Prep, edged Camp Verde 21-14 to start the Cowboys’ losing streak.

“Glendale Prep was much improved over last year, but they were a tough, physical team last year,” Walsworth said.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host Trivium Prep on senior night in the season finale at 7 p.m. on Friday.

“We’ll just see what we can do with Trivium next week and go out and try to send our seniors out with a good night,” Walsworth said.