Sedona Chamber Ballet sets auditions for 2020 production of Elevé

Sedona Chamber Ballet announces an audition for upcoming Elevé Dance Production featuring 28 Ballet Arizona dancers as well as local dance students.

The audition will consist of a class with a master teacher.

The Sedona Chamber Ballet is conducting auditions for the 2020 production of Elevé on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27, noon to 2:30 p.m.

Dancers are invited to audition for this event in the ballet classroom located at SPAC. Audition times, details, pre-registration and directions to this location are available on the website, www.sedonachamberballet.org. The class is also open to those dancers who would prefer to only participate in the master class.

Professional dancers from the premiere Arizona dance company will perform live in Sedona on April 4, 7 p.m., at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. In addition, there will be an opportunity for Sedona area youth and pre-professional dancers to perform as well.

Approximately 15 dancers from ages 6-18 are needed as well as dancers at the pre-professional levels. True to its mission, the Sedona Chamber Ballet Company continues to provide performance opportunities to local children and dancers in a professional production while awakening awareness of the performing arts in our community.

The first act will feature local and regional dance students from Northern Arizona and the Phoenix area. We will open the performance with an explanation of the main ballet steps, why dancers learn these steps, and how this impacts the ballet technique.

Several local dancers will be featured in this section. The most exciting aspect is that the young local dancers will perform in a concert alongside the professional dancers from Ballet Arizona.

The second act showcases the world-class dancing and choreography by the Artist Relief Fund featuring the 28 professional dancers from Ballet Arizona.

The artistic direction of this production will be provided by Ilir Shtylla and Kendra Mitchell Dahl, both retired principal dancers from the esteemed Ballet Arizona.

Choreography for the local children in this production will be set in Sedona by Kelly Roberts, a former artist with Ballet Arizona. Our rehearsal mistresses are Kelly Roberts and Shalane Moore, owner of local dance studio From the Heart Music and Dance.

The audition will be Sunday, Oct. 27, noon to 2:30 p.m. Dancers should come on time and be prepared to dance. Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will be a parent meeting during the audition and there is a $20 master class audition fee.

For information and to register online for the audition, visit our web site sedonachamberballet.org or call (928) 554 4059 or email sedonachamberballet@gmail.com.