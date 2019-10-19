The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the audience and critically-acclaimed new film “Edie” Oct. 25-31 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Believing that it’s never too late, newly widowed Edie embarks on a trip to the Scottish Highlands to fulfill her dream of climbing the intimidating Mt. Suilven, striking up a friendship with a young climber along the way.

Following the death of her husband, Edie (Sheila Hancock) breaks free from years of his control and rebels against her daughter’s wish for her to move into assisted living by embarking on an adventure she and her father had always longed for: a trip to the Scottish Highlands to climb the world-famous Mt. Suilven. Along the way, she hires young camping shop owner Jonny (Kevin Guthrie) to be her guide. Despite the generational differences between them, Jonny encourages Edie to fulfill her dream.

“At the very start of the writing process I knew we had to find an actress of enormous talent, but also someone who could actually climb the mountain that was at the center of our tale,” said director Simon Hunter. “How would I get an 83-year-old actress up a mountain in Sutherland? I remember the day I mentioned Sheila Hancock to our casting director Jeremy Zimmerman and he replied ‘I’ve just seen her on stage in Grey Gardens and she was bouncing around like an eighteen-year-old.’ That’s who we want for Edie.”

“A couple of months later, Sheila was embarking on a 14-kilometer trek to the base of Mt. Suilven followed by an extremely tough ascent on a very steep ridge. Sheila was determined; I could see it in her eyes when I first met her. She was determined — and I mean bloody determined!”

“Edie” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 25-31. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Thursday, Oct. 25 and 31; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 28 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.