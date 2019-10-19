Halloween fun is brewing at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre! Calling all ghosts, goblins, witches and warlocks … and all those ready for a good time.

Bring out your inner ghoul and join us for a Halloween Brew-Ha-Ha and costume party at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Conjure up your Halloween spirit and come enjoy the “spirits” of the season at Sedona’s adult Halloween party presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. It promises to be an event not to be missed!

Halloween isn’t just for kids … Come enjoy craft beer brews from local breweries, “witch’s brew” (toxic and non-toxic), wine, Halloween-themed eats and treats and much more. In addition, there will be a costume contest with prizes awarded for the best costume, scariest costume, most original costume and best couple’s costume.

The theatre, courtyard and film festival offices will be decked out in ghoulish Halloween style. Come early for photo-ops and to get in on the “spirit.”

The Halloween Brew-Ha-Ha will also feature a special encore screening of “The Witches of Eastwick” starring Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeiffer and Veronica Cartwright. This hit film from 1987 was nominated for two Academy Awards.

Three small-town friends, Alexandra (Cher), Jane (Susan Sarandon) and Sukie (Michelle Pfeiffer), each having lost the man in their lives, are feeling unfulfilled -- until a furtive stranger, Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson), arrives and begins courting each of them in turn. Eventually, Daryl tells them that they are witches. But as the three friends spend more time at his mansion, enjoying themselves and learning about their powers, they begin to worry about Daryl’s ultimate intentions.

This is your chance to enjoy some adult fun for Halloween! Good company and great “spirits” — what better way to spend an evening?

The Halloween Brew-Ha-Ha takes place at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and include Halloween-themed hors d’oeuvres, two drinks, the film screening of “The Witches of Eastwick” and all the fun.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.