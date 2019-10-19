Shorthanded Camp Verde volleyball falls to No. 15 Valley Lutheran

Camp Verde High volleyball talks about winning on the scoreboard and off, Thursday, the Mustangs lost on the scoreboard but impressed off of it.

The shorthanded and No. 31-ranked Cowboys lost 3-0 to No. 15 Valley Lutheran at on home on Tuesday night after being forced to shuffle their line up.

Junior All-Region-caliber middle hitter Maya Hedges was moved to the outside and senior Lauren Ontiveros lined up at libero.

“I’m pretty pleased with the performance (Thursday) night,” said CV head coach Britney Armstrong. “We had to make a lot of changes because we had three of our starters not able to play (Thursday) night, for different reasons, so we had to make some changes. So we put Maya, who’s normally our star middle, on the outside. We had a new libero step in, Lauren, she really stepped up and she played well. And then we pulled up a couple of our freshmen girls, who played defense (Thursday) night. We always say you win both ways, you can win on the scoreboard and you can win off the scoreboard and we didn’t win on the scoreboard but every girl was really pleased with how they stepped up and rose to the occasion (Thursday) night and they really played well.”

Photo Gallery Camp Verde volleyball hosts Valley Lutheran 101719 Camp Verde volleyball lost 3-0 to Valley Lutheran on Oct. 17. VVN/James Kelley

Although the Cowboys, 2-6 in Central Region play, lost 25-15, 25-19, 25-15, they started the first set with an 11-5 lead.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Armstrong said. “When they stay focused and they stay confident all the way through, they are such great players and they’re still figuring that out. I know that they’re great players and they’re still figuring it out. And once they figure it out, oh my goodness, it’s gonna be a lot of fun to watch these girls. We also have a lot of young girls coming up and they’re sparking a lot of fire. They move well, they communicate, they’re aggressive and they just have a good game sense.”

The match was delayed about an hour after the Flames’ first bus got a flat tire, then a car accident delayed their trip to get a second bus, then the second bus got a flat about 20 miles away. Some VL parents finally offered to give the Flames a ride.

Armstrong said she didn’t think the delay affected the Cowboys much.

“I don’t think it really phased them because we already had kinda so much stacked up against us for the game, that I really don’t think it phased them,” Armstrong said. “I didn’t hear anything from the girls. Probably 45 minutes before they were all kind of playing a queen of the court game and just having fun and kinda staying out of their head. So I don’t think the delay messed with them a whole lot. They were pretty excited for Thursday night because they knew they had to rise to an occasion being with so many changes.”

The loss was the Cowboys’ third in a row, after falling to No. 21 Glendale Prep 3-1 and 3-0 to No. 3 Sedona Red Rock.

The win was Valley Lutheran’s third in a row and third match in as many days.

“Valley Lutheran’s a good team, they’re scrappy,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the Cowboys usually have a player step up each night but on Thursday it was more a team effort. Like senior outside hitter Bennett Holm had done well before suffering a concussion recently.

“Honestly everybody plays pretty darn well and about every night we have a girl that really steps up,” Armstrong said.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys travel to No. 47 North Pointe Prep on Tuesday. Their next home match is Thursday against No. 11 Scottsdale Prep at 6 p.m.