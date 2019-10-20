Mingus girls win Bradshaw Mountain Invitational

Placing all five of its scoring runners in the top 16 places, the Mingus Union girls cross country team claimed top team honors in Saturday’s Bradshaw Mountain Invitational.

Coming off last week’s dominating win in the Titan Invitational open division, the Mingus girls this week competed in the varsity race at the Bradshaw meet and won over six other teams with a low score of 42 points.

Coconino High School, ranked above the Marauders last week on the athletic.net hypothetical state meet, finished second with 51 points.

Freshman Makena Bliss once again led the way for Mingus with a third-place finish in 20-minutes, 30 seconds over 5-kilometers. Prescott frosh Briar Williams won overall individual honors in 20:03, while Coconino freshman Wheaton Smith was runner-up in 20:05. Coming in sixth, eighth and 10th for Mingus was sophomore Aubrey Peterson (21:29), freshman Maisie Babcock (21:31) and sophomore Claire Peterson (21:38).

Freshman Safiya Sweeney ran her strongest race of the season to round out the Mingus scoring, finishing 16th in 22:34.

Seniors Keeleigh Kreiner (23:28) and Josey Valenzuela (23:34) finished 29th and 31st respectively in the field of 51 runners.

On the boys side, Mingus finished fourth overall among the seven teams competing with 97 points. Prescott won the meet with a low score of 30 points.

Prescott’s Micah Armijo claimed top individual honors, coving the 5K course in 17:04.

Freshman Keenan Brekke was Mingus’ top finisher, 11th in 17:53. Junior Riley Bliss was 21st in 18:29 and sophomore Isaac Reynolds was 23rd in 18:41. Wednesday, the Mingus runners will compete in a friendship race at Camp Verde High School before traveling to the Holbrook Invitational Friday.