Sedona announces Uptown construction closures/delays

SEDONA – Traffic improvement construction work in two areas of Uptown will result in closures and likely traffic delays in the coming weeks. This work is part of the Sedona in Motion Uptown Roadway Improvements project.

Starting Oct. 22 and lasting until approximately Dec. 22, one-lane traffic control will begin at the northern end of Uptown, north of Art Barn Lane, while crews construct a new roundabout. Two temporary stoplights will be installed, one near La Petite Sedona and the other near Therapy on the Rocks. These lights will alternate northbound and southbound traffic through one traffic lane. The location of the lane will change from the east side to west side of State Route 89A throughout construction of the roundabout. The goal is to have the new northbound lane of the roundabout operational by Christmas. Work being done includes excavation, grading, and curb and gutter work.

Also, demolition work has begun at the intersection of Apple Avenue and State Route 89A, and Apple Avenue is closed between Mountain View and SR 89A. This closure is expected to last until Oct. 30. Vehicles on Mountain View can still turn right (west) onto Jordan Road.

Access to all businesses is being maintained throughout the entirety of the Uptown project, with heavy work scheduled to be completed in spring 2020.

