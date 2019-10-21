OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Oct. 21
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona announces Uptown construction closures/delays

City of Sedona photo

City of Sedona photo

City of Sedona
Originally Published: October 21, 2019 9:26 a.m.

SEDONA – Traffic improvement construction work in two areas of Uptown will result in closures and likely traffic delays in the coming weeks. This work is part of the Sedona in Motion Uptown Roadway Improvements project.

Starting Oct. 22 and lasting until approximately Dec. 22, one-lane traffic control will begin at the northern end of Uptown, north of Art Barn Lane, while crews construct a new roundabout. Two temporary stoplights will be installed, one near La Petite Sedona and the other near Therapy on the Rocks. These lights will alternate northbound and southbound traffic through one traffic lane. The location of the lane will change from the east side to west side of State Route 89A throughout construction of the roundabout. The goal is to have the new northbound lane of the roundabout operational by Christmas. Work being done includes excavation, grading, and curb and gutter work.

Also, demolition work has begun at the intersection of Apple Avenue and State Route 89A, and Apple Avenue is closed between Mountain View and SR 89A. This closure is expected to last until Oct. 30. Vehicles on Mountain View can still turn right (west) onto Jordan Road.

Access to all businesses is being maintained throughout the entirety of the Uptown project, with heavy work scheduled to be completed in spring 2020.

Stay up to date on Uptown construction at simuptown.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page to subscribe to weekly project updates.

Sign up for monthly updates on all Sedona in Motion projects at sedonaaz.gov/simnews. Scroll to the News category and choose SIM General Updates.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

ADOT gives update on 260, 89A projects
Road construction winding down for winter
City seeks community’s help in design of Uptown Sedona median
Smooth ride: ADOT begins final phase of SR 260 road work
Long delays on State Route 179 May 13-17

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News